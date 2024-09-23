Monday Football Tips: Back Cesc's Como in 4/1 Bet Builder
Paul Higham starts a new week on the Bet Builder column with a 4/15.00 double on Como hitting their usual stat numbers when they visit Atalanta..
-
Como still looking for first win but have strong corner stats
-
Atalanta always give away plenty of shots on target
-
Back a Como stats double at 4/15.00
Atalanta vs Como
Monday 23 September
19:45 kick-off
Atalanta seem to have got themselves together since the international break and now the visit of newly-promoted Como offers another chance to show their improvement.
Gian Piero Gaspirini's side should've beaten Arsenal in the Champions League, but for David Raya's penalty save, but it was a more than decent display that showed they're getting into their stride now.
Cesc Fabregas' Como were only denied first win back in Serie A in stoppage time last time out, so they're still waiting for their first victory of the season, but it looks like they're growing into their task. This doesn't look like the place to get it, but they could have some joy.
Leg 1: Como 4+ shots on target
It's a nice price of 13/102.30 for Como to get 4+ shots on target here - and it's something they've managed in their last three games and four of five overall this season.
We all know how Atalanta play, they'll give you a chance, and five of their six opponents this season have registered at least four shots on target - which includes everyone they've faced in Serie A so far.
Arsenal are the only team that haven't, and after that taxing trip to the Emirates during the week, Como can capitalise and hit this mark again for us.
After all, teams like Fiorentina and Lecce have managed it so hopefully that famous Atalanta generosity strikes again.
Leg 2: Como 4+ corners
So it's a Como double we're going for and again we're banking on the fresher legs of the visitors just being able to get some sort of joy even in what is a tough test.
Como are 11/102.11 to win 4+ corners at the Gewiss Stadium and again it's a stat they've done well in - hitting this mark in their last three outings where they actually won the corner battle.
They've actually won six corners in their last two away games, while Atalanta have given up four or more in two of their three home outings in Serie A this season.
So the stats line up pretty nicely to get us off to a nice start to the week.
Recommended bets
COLUMN P/L 24/25
Returned: 93.12pts
P/L: +23.12pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
