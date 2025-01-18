Saturday Football Tips: Lookman & Di Lorenzo star in 11/1 Serie A title showdown double

Lookman scored twice v Napoli in reverse fixture

Di Lorenzo booked in three of past four visits

Back goalscorer & card double at 11/1 12.00

Atalanta v Napoli

Saturday 18 January, 19:45 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 1

It's first v third in Serie A on Saturday night as leaders Napoli visit Atalanta in Scudetto showdown that for the hosts at least prove crucial to their title chances.

As Atalanta have dropped out of top spot following three straight draws, while Napoli has strung five wins in a row together to move into the lead - sitting three points above Inter having played a game more and four above Saturday's opponents.

Napoli have only conceded three goals in their last nine away games but Atalanta average almost three goals a game as the most potent home attack in the division. This one is a must-watch, but what are our must-haves for Bet Builders?

He scored twice against Napoli in the reverse fixture in November and has also scored in both of the home games he's played for Atalanta against Napoli, so he should be top of your list for picking a goalscorer in this game.

Such is Napoli's defensive record though, you can't be overly confident, but Atalanta have scored in every home league games this season so if anyone can breach Antonio Conte's sides defences then it's Lookman.

He didn't score in his last home game against Juventus but hit the target twice, and before that he scored in three in a row at the Gewiss Stadium - so let's take the 9/43.25 on Lookman as an anytime scorer.

It's always tough predicting cards but for a couple of reasons I like Giovanni Di Lorenzo to be shown a card at 3/14.00.

He's seen three bookings this season but he really likes having his name taken at the Gewiss Stadium, as he's been booked in three of his last four visits to Atalanta.

Playing at right-back he'll also see plenty of Lookman and since we're backing the Nigerian to have a say for the hosts then Di Lorenzo will have his hands full.