Saturday Football Tips: Lookman & Di Lorenzo star in 11/1 Serie A title showdown double

Ademola Lookman looks on during a game for Atalanta - back him to score against Napoli
Ademola Lookman scored against Napoli last time out, back him to find the net again

Paul Higham fancies a big 11/112.00 double for the Serie A top of the table clash between Atalanta and Napoli on Saturday night...

Atalanta v Napoli
Saturday 18 January, 19:45 kick-off
It's first v third in Serie A on Saturday night as leaders Napoli visit Atalanta in Scudetto showdown that for the hosts at least prove crucial to their title chances.

As Atalanta have dropped out of top spot following three straight draws, while Napoli has strung five wins in a row together to move into the lead - sitting three points above Inter having played a game more and four above Saturday's opponents.

Napoli have only conceded three goals in their last nine away games but Atalanta average almost three goals a game as the most potent home attack in the division. This one is a must-watch, but what are our must-haves for Bet Builders?

Leg 1: Ademola Lookman 1+ shot on target

He scored twice against Napoli in the reverse fixture in November and has also scored in both of the home games he's played for Atalanta against Napoli, so he should be top of your list for picking a goalscorer in this game.

Such is Napoli's defensive record though, you can't be overly confident, but Atalanta have scored in every home league games this season so if anyone can breach Antonio Conte's sides defences then it's Lookman.

He didn't score in his last home game against Juventus but hit the target twice, and before that he scored in three in a row at the Gewiss Stadium - so let's take the 9/43.25 on Lookman as an anytime scorer.

Leg 3: Giovanni Di Lorenzo shown a card

It's always tough predicting cards but for a couple of reasons I like Giovanni Di Lorenzo to be shown a card at 3/14.00.

He's seen three bookings this season but he really likes having his name taken at the Gewiss Stadium, as he's been booked in three of his last four visits to Atalanta.

Playing at right-back he'll also see plenty of Lookman and since we're backing the Nigerian to have a say for the hosts then Di Lorenzo will have his hands full.

Back Lookman to score & Di Lorenzo shown a card in Atalanta v Napoli @

SBK11/1

Now read all of our weekend Serie A previews & tips

Column P/L 2024/25

Staked: 186pts
Returned: 202.65pts
2024/25 P/L: +16.65pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

