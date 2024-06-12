Wednesday Football Tips: Back Lescano in 11/4 Bet Builder

Lescano has scored in 6 of his last 9 home league games

Over 2.5 goals has landed in 9 of Cordoba's last 10

Back Bet Builder double at 11/4

Check our our Euro 2024 free-bet offer!

Argentinos Juniors v Central Cordoba

Wednesday 12 June, 23:00

After last night, I've had my fill with friendlies - if they could just get on with Euro 2024 now, that would be good.

The warm-up games are frankly a prop punter's nightmare with so many substitutions and needing to third-guess the team news.

In my defence, Bruno Fernandes enjoyed another fine game - he's going to be a big player at the Euros, I have little doubt of that.

Still, for now, it's time to seek out some competitive football and that comes in Argentina's top flight on Wednesday where lowly Central Cordoba look worth opposing.

In the second stage of the season, they've lost four out of four so far, conceding 13 goals in the process. In a league which doesn't see many scored, that's a big number.

If that data sample is too small, Cordoba were also 12th of 14th in their group in the first half of the campaign.

In contrast, Argentinos Juniors finished second in their pool and went on to lose in the play-off semi-finals. So far in part two, they've won two and lost two.

Both victories came on home soil where they are now unbeaten in eight, winning their last four.

Unsurprisingly, they are a short price to win here but given the visitors' defensive problems, it looks worthwhile siding with their top scorer, Alan Lescano, to score at any time.

Excluding the play-offs, he's scored in six of his last nine home games (seven goals in total) and should be relishing facing this defence.

A price of 7/42.75 looks decent.

I'll double that up with over 2.5 goals in the game.

As already hinted at, this bet loses more often than it lands in general in Argentina but it's notable that nine of Cordoba's last 10 games have seen three or more goals, while five of Juniors' last eight have too.

Therefore getting even money about over 2.5 again here looks good business.

The double pays around 11/43.75 which will do just nicely.