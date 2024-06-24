Bet of the Day

Albania v Spain: Shots and saves the focus in 6/1 Bet Builder double

Luis de la Fuente Sylvinho
Luis de la Fuente and Sylvinho tangle in Albania v Spain

Paul Higham has a 6/17.00 Bet Builder double running on Albania as they take on already-qualified Spain...

Albania v Spain
Monday 24 June, 20:00 kick-off
Live on BBC One

A really interesting one here with Spain already through as group winners and Albania surprising and impressing plenty after a narrow loss to Italy and dramatic late draw with Croatia.

So who knows, with plenty of Spain changes expected Albania could actually pull off a shock here given how much fight, spirit, and quality they've shown so far.

As Albania have set Euros records this tournament - scoring the fastest ever goal after 23 seconds against Italy and latest ever against Croatia.

Leg 1: Albania keeper 4+ saves

Albania could really give a good account of themselves, but let's face it, Spain can put out a couple of teams that will cause you problems - so let's still expect Albania's keeper to be busy.

As nobody's been busier than Thomas Strakosha who topped thw charts with 11 saves in two games so far - and you have to say about Spain that they've not yet scored as many goals as their overall play has deserved.

So let's back the Albanian keeper to make 4+ saves at 4/51.80.

Leg 2: Kristjan Asllani 1+ shot on target

So with Spain such big favourites but Albania not without a chance, let's get the best value we can for an Albanian to hit the target - which they've done eight times in their two games.

And what if we could get a decent price on the man with the most shots and shots on target for his team? Well Kristjan Asllani is that man as he's priced at 16/54.20 for 1+ shot on target.

Asllani has had four attempts, two in each game, and hit the target twice, so although he's not prolific in shots on target he's in a decent little run and gives us something to cheer on at a big price.

Recommended Bet

Back Albanian keeper 4+ saves & Asllani 1+ shot on target @ 6/17.00

SBK6/1

