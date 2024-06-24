Albania v Spain: Shots and saves the focus in 6/1 Bet Builder double
Paul Higham has a 6/17.00 Bet Builder double running on Albania as they take on already-qualified Spain...
-
Spain already through so can Albania cause a shock?
-
Back 6/17.00 Albanian Bet Builder double
-
-
Albania v Spain
Monday 24 June, 20:00 kick-off
Live on BBC One
A really interesting one here with Spain already through as group winners and Albania surprising and impressing plenty after a narrow loss to Italy and dramatic late draw with Croatia.
So who knows, with plenty of Spain changes expected Albania could actually pull off a shock here given how much fight, spirit, and quality they've shown so far.
As Albania have set Euros records this tournament - scoring the fastest ever goal after 23 seconds against Italy and latest ever against Croatia.
Leg 1: Albania keeper 4+ saves
Albania could really give a good account of themselves, but let's face it, Spain can put out a couple of teams that will cause you problems - so let's still expect Albania's keeper to be busy.
As nobody's been busier than Thomas Strakosha who topped thw charts with 11 saves in two games so far - and you have to say about Spain that they've not yet scored as many goals as their overall play has deserved.
So let's back the Albanian keeper to make 4+ saves at 4/51.80.
Leg 2: Kristjan Asllani 1+ shot on target
So with Spain such big favourites but Albania not without a chance, let's get the best value we can for an Albanian to hit the target - which they've done eight times in their two games.
And what if we could get a decent price on the man with the most shots and shots on target for his team? Well Kristjan Asllani is that man as he's priced at 16/54.20 for 1+ shot on target.
Asllani has had four attempts, two in each game, and hit the target twice, so although he's not prolific in shots on target he's in a decent little run and gives us something to cheer on at a big price.
Now read Alan Shearer's latest Betfair exclusive column
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2023/24
Staked: 286pts
Returned: 320.31pts
P/L: +34.31pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
