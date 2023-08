Back a 11/2 6.40 Bet Builder treble

Lamela should be highly involved

After a long night in Athens where they lost the Super Cup to Man City, Sevilla need to turn their attentions back to La Liga and a trip tp newly-promoted Alaves.

Both sides lost their season opener last week while Sevilla also lost goalkeeper Yassine Bounou to Saudi Arabia during the week, but they're still 13/10 away favourites here.

Sevilla are actually the last team to beat Alaves at the Estadio Mendizorrotza with a Copa del Rey success in January, and after starting the season with two defeats Jose Luis Mendiliber will hope his side have recovered enough to kick-start their campaign with three points on the road.

Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri is Sevilla's clear number one threat - almost their only threat at times as he carries the load for scoring goals.

He's bagged in his last two games - putting them ahead against Man City in the Super Cup after also scoring in the opening-day defeat against Valencia.

En-Nesyri has been heavily involved beyond just scoring, having nine shots in those first two games with five of those hitting the target - two against Valencia and three against Man City.

He's a short price to score again so we're backing En-Nesyri for 2+ shots on target at 9/52.78 which looks a nice price.

Alaves drew 19 fouls last week and playing away from home means Sevilla will likely get some special attention from the referee.

And if you're looking for fouls from a Sevilla player then look no further than Erik Lamela, who has already clocked up nine in just two games.

The former Spurs man followed up a five-foul outing in La Liga with four more fouls and a yellow card in the Super Cup against Man City.

He's a short price for 2+ more fouls here but is well worth including.

Speaking of Erik Lamela, he's not a bad price for a shot on target at 4/61.65 after finishing last season with at least one in four of his last six games.

He's not managed to hit the target yet this season, but has some decent recent away form, scoring in Sevilla's last two league games on the road.

Sevilla don't often score too many of late so Lamela scoring again may be a bit out of reach, but he's worth backing for a shot on target.