Friday Football Tips: Back Milan duo in 5/1 Bet Builder

AC Milan v Lecce

Friday 27 September

19:45 kick-off

AC Milan could not be in better spirits after an 89th-minute derby winner against Inter Milan on Sunday, and they usually enjoy the visits of Lecce to the San Siro as well.

The Rossoneri are unbeaten in the last 12 home head-to-heads, winning 10 of those and with four of the last five meetings here ending in a home win to nil.

Lecce have had two tough away games to start the season, starting with a 2-0 defeat on this ground against Inter followed by a creditable 0-0 draw at leaders Torino, so maybe it won't all be plain sailing for the hosts.

But let's hope our Bet Builder today sails in...

Nobody's had more shots on target for Milan than Rafael Leao, who has had multiple shots on target in two of four starts in Serie A this season.

Leao is 15/82.88 for 2+ shots on target and with the volume he has - 17 shots in five games - he's always got a chance of hitting the on multiple occaions.

He's scored in four of his last five games against Lecce but with just one goal so far this season backing his shots looks a better avenue here.

Looking around at the market, a value pick for doing not much is the 1/12.00 Christian Pulisic to give away just the one foul during the game - something he's done in four of five Serie A games.

The American is second in the Milan squad for fouls and Lecce's players have actually had more fouls against them than they've given away.

So all things considers, backing Pulisic for 1+ foul at 1/12.00 looks like a nice shout.