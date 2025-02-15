Bet of the Day

Saturday Football Tips: Back Verona duo & Milan's Walker to combine for 4/1 Bet Builder

Back a Kyle Walker foul in our 4-1 Bet Builder treble
Kyle Walker has back-to-back fouls and is part of a 4-1 Bet Builder special for AC Milan v Verona

Paul Higham is backing two players from Verona and Milan's Kyle Walker to combine for a 4/15.00 Bet Builder treble at the San Siro on Saturday night...

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

AC Milan v Verona
Saturday 15 February 19:45 kick-off
Live on TNT Sports 1

This is a tricky one for Milan who lost 1-0 at Feyenoord in the first leg of their Champions League play-off and now face Verona in Serie A ahead of the return leg with the Dutch side coming up next week.

Sergio Caonceicao can't really afford to do too much tinkering though as he badly needs three points with Milan starting the weekend seven points off the top four - albeit with a game in hand.

They've had touble drawing matches at home of late, but eight straight wins over Verona suggests that could take all three points here - but it's a visiting duo we've got our eye on as well as backing one of the many English exports in the Milan side.

Leg 1: Ondrej Duda 2+ fouls

He's coming back from suspension but this will be a tough game at a tough venue for Ondrej Duda to keep his nose clean, so we'll back him to pick up a couple of fouls again.

He's had multiple fouls in seven of his last eight games and that form means Duda is just 8/111.73 for another 2+ foul game but the stats speak for themselves.

Leg 2: Amin Sarr 2+ fouls

On-loan Lyon man Amin Sarr is just 4/61.67 for 2+ fouls and his stats aren't as impressive as Duda's in that regard, but he'll have plenty of chasing to do at Milan leading the line so we should have conditions to suit.

He's given away at least one foul in eight of nine and although just three of those turned out to be multiple foul games his consistency should help us come through with a win.

Leg 3: Kyle Walker 1+ foul

It's now back-to-back games with a foul for Kyle Walker and although this is not the test it was in midweek, he's always likely to get caught out even against this Verona side.

Milan will dominate the ball but Walker may struggle to create in a lack of space, and on the break he's often found out of position so we'll back Walker at 5/61.84 for just one one foul again.

Recommended Bet

Back Duda & Sarr 2+ fouls, Walker 1+ foul

SBK4/1



Recommended bets

COLUMN P/L 24/25

Staked: 209pts
Returned: 244.35pts
2024/25 P/L: +35.35pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts



