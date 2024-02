It's bounce back time for Borussia Dortmund after what our Bundesliga expert Kevin Hatchard points out was their first 0-0 draw in the league since 2019.

That's some stat - and another is that Dortmund have won the last four against Friday's opponents Freiburg, scoring 17 goals in the process.

There's only three places between them Freiburg are in a mini freefall after just one win on five and two heavy defeats on the spin - plus they're a rotten record at Signal Iduna Park where they've not won since 2001.

Edin Terzic's side should give the Yellow Wall plenty to shout about...

We'll clump these together as you can back Dortmund & over 2.5 goals at 10/111.91 separately - and is a big trend in this fixture.

10 of the last 12 meetings held in Dortmund have seen over 2.5 goals scored and five of their last seven Bundesliga fixtures on their own patch have also had at least three goals in.

Freiburg could well score but also with the run they're on and against an angry Dortmund side you could also see a 3-0 or worse, so we'll stick with the goals.

What Dortmund needed last time out was a spark up front and with both Marco Rues and Julian Brandt to come back from illness they could well provide it.

Brandt is the more likely to start and if he picks up where he left off then he'll provide some attacking impetus, as he scored in successive games and added an assist in a third before missing the last match.

He's 11/53.20 to score anytime and against a leaky Freiburg defence he can fill his boots.

Back Dortmund to beat Freiburg & over 2,5 goals, Brandt to score anytime @ 10/34.33 Bet now

