Sunday Football Tips: Strike 7/1 gold with Bronze Bet Builder

Bronze committed eight fouls across QF & SF

Putellas leads Euros for assists & key passes

Back Bet Builder double at around 7/1 8.00

Read our 2025/26 Premier League Ultimate Guide here

Euro 2025 Final Superboost

England have reachet yet another major competition final and will face Spain on Sunday at 5pm as they aim to defend their European Championship crown.

The Lionesses have scored at least one goal in each of their last 13 matches (in regulation time) and they have been super-boosted to score at least one again (inside 90 minutes) against the world champions from 1/21.50 to 1/1].

To take advantage of this Superboost, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded bet slip.

Recommended Bet Back England (W) to Score 1+ Goal (inside 90 minutes) v Spain SBK 1/1

England Women v Spain

Sunday 27 July, 17:00

It will be interesting to see how England set up in Sunday's Women's Euro 2025 final.

Spain are probably the best team in the world at keeping possession, have a fearsome attack and will also press to get the ball back when they lose it.

Will England therefore try to go toe-to-toe or sit back into a fairly low block?

I'm not really sure they can afford to do the latter and leave Alessia Russo isolated up front.

One of things they've done against the better teams thus far has been to engage and make physicality a factor.

Their foul numbers have been high and they've committed 40 across the last two games, albeit both went to extra time.

The markets have taken note with Georgia Stanway just 5/42.25 for 3+ fouls. Given she's landed this once in 12 appearances in 2025, it's fair to say that's not for me.

Keira Walsh has been something of an enforcer in previous matches with Spain and she's committed multiple fouls in the sides' last three meetings, the most recent of which came only last month in the Nations League, Spain winning 2-1 to take revenge for a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture.

Walsh is 13/102.30 for a repeat here but she's been very clean in the tournament so far so preference is to back Lucy Bronze for 2+ fouls.

It's not been the right-back's greatest tournament and she's struggled to contain opponents in the past two matches. She committed five fouls against Italy in the semis plus three against Sweden and there has to be a chance here she finds it difficult to get the balance between defence and attack correct, given the opposition.

While it didn't land in the semi-final, I'm also keen to return to Alexia Putellas for an assist.

She heads the tournament for assists with four so far and also leads the way for key passes - those are passes that lead directly to a shot. Putellas also sits fifth for passes into the final third so the data shows what a threat she is in terms of creativity.

England's defence has been far from watertight - just one clean sheet so far, while they've conceded first in three of the five games - and so you have to fancy the Spanish to get on the scoresheet, even if they did find it difficult to break down Germany last time out.

Putellas to provide the unlocking key looks big at 4/15.00.

That, combined with 2+ fouls from Bronze, gives us a Bet Builder which pays north of 7/18.00.