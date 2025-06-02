Monday Football Tips: Take Tunisia to beat Burkina Faso for the first time in 7/2 shot

Tunisia unbeaten in World Cup qualifying

Burkina Faso never lost against Carthage Eagles

Back a home win & both teams to score at 7/2 4.50

Tunisia v Burkina Faso

Monday 2 June

18:30 BST kick-off

The slew of international friendlies kicks off on Monday with Tunisia hosting Burkina Faso - not exactly a premier fixture in world football but still one we could take advantage of.

Did you know Tunisia have never beaten Burkina Faso before? Me neither. But this looks a good chance for that to change as the Carthage Eagles go into the game as 8/111.73 favourites.

These June friendlies are the last couple of chances for teams to prepare for the final push towards World Cup qualifying, which begins again in September. While there'll be plenty of changes, the sides will still be looking to put in a performance.

Tunisia currently top their group in African qualiftying for World Cup 2026, while Burkina Faso are second behind Egypt in their section so are no mugs. But they could struggle here.

Leg 1: Tunisia to win

Tunisia have risen up to 49th in the FIFA world rankings after recent results, including their unbeaten World Cup qualifying campaign, with five wins and a draw so far for Sami Trabelsi's men.

The North Africans have three games in eight days coming up, with this first one at home likely to see a pretty full strength side, at least to start before changes are made.

Trabelsi knows full well about their record against Burkina Faso and, with home advantage, I'm happy to roll with Tunisia to get the win here.

Leg 2: Both teams to score

It's odds against at 6/52.20 for both teams to score, but Burkina Faso have scored in their last seven games, including the last four on the road.

With the likes of Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba and Villarreal forward Bertrand Traore in their ranks the visitors will offer lively resistance.

Tunisia have only managed one clean sheet in five games against Burkina Faso as well, so although their home defence is decent, the visitors should have enough to score - especially when changes are made.

All in all the home win and both teams to score looks a more than decent shout.