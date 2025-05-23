England Squad: Tuchel recalls Toney and leaves out Foden for June matches

Tuchel brings Saudi league star Toney in from the cold

Foden misses out after disappointing season with Man City

England play Andorra in next World Cup qualifier on 7 June

Thomas Tuchel recalled Ivan Toney to the England squad for next month's World Cup qualifer against Andorra and friendly against Senegal.

The striker left Brentford last summer and has not featured for England since last summer's Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

Tuchel felt it was the right time to bring Toney, who scored 28 goals for Al-Ahli this season, back into the England fold, saying:

"He deserves to be with us and I am convinced because he scored over 20 goals for his team this season. He won a major title with the Asian Champions League, he had a big contribution with goals and assists."

There are no Manchester United players in the squad and Phil Foden was also left out. Eberechi Eze is in after scoring the winning goal for Crystal Palace in last weekend's FA Cup final but his team-mate, Marc Guehi, who sustained an eye injury in the final, was ruled out.

Thomas Tuchel's #ThreeLions squad for June is here! 👀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 -- England (@England) May 23, 2025

England travel to Andorra for match on 7 June for their third World Cup 2026 qualifer before hosting Senegal at Nottingham Forest's City Ground for a friendly on 10 June.

England 13/2 for World Cup glory next summer

Tuchel was hired with a simple brief - win the World Cup with England in 2026. The tournament will be played in the US, Canada and Mexico and the Three Lions are 13/27.50 to end their long wait for a major trophy.

France and Spain 11/26.50 are joint favourites, followed by Brazil 6/17.00 and, with just over a year to go before the World Cup begins, Tuchel faces a tough task if he is to make England contenders.

The FA are hoping he can work the same quick magic that he performed with Chelsea when turned them from Premier League strugglers to Champions League winners within the space of four months in 2021.

Tuchel's England reign began with a 2-0 win over Albania, followed by a 3-0 victory against Latvia in March.

Busy Blues with five Chelsea players in England squad

Former-Chelsea boss Tuchel picked five players from his old club - Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke - even though they face a busy schedule with next week's Europa Conference League final and the Club World Cup which begins in June.

Adam Wharton, Liam Delap and Jarrell Quansah, who might all expect to play a part in future Tuchel squads, were left out because they will be playing for England Under-21s in the upcoming Euro U21 tournament.