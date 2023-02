Ref shown 4+ cards in 20 of 24 in Europe

Leverkusen's Hincapie has nine cards in 21 starts

Three-legged Bet Builder pays 16/5

It's often worth seeking out the strict referees when it comes to the Europa League and in Orel Grinfeld, we've got one in charge of Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco.

He's shown at least four cards in 20 of his last 24 UEFA club appointments, with a red in 12 of his last 30. In the Israeli League this season, he averaging above five cards per game.

Leverkusen were the second most-carded team in the group stage of the Champions League back in the autumn, picking up 19 yellows and a red in their six games, so I'm happy to put them down for over 1.5 cards here.

Monaco's tally of 10 cards in six Europa group games isn't as encouraging but that Grinfeld record, plus the belief that this will be competitive (Leverkusen are 11/10 for the win, Monaco 5/2) means over 3.5 total cards also gets the nod.

To get a chunkier price, it also makes sense to look for a Leverkusen player to pick up a card.

Robert Andrich is the obvious candidate - the midfielder has received 10 cards in 23 starts this season, including four in five in Europe. The problem is, he's only 11/10.

Piero Hincapie looks better value at 9/4.

The Colombian World Cup defender was booked three times in his five UCL group games and his overall tally for the season now stands at nine cards in 21 club starts.

He should be tested by a livewire Monaco attack which has scored 51 times in Ligue 1 - only PSG (who they beat at the weekend) have netted more.

Wissam Ben Yedder has been in fine scoring form, while Breel Embolo's physicality is always difficult to deal with. The runs of Aleksandr Golovin from deep will also likely trouble the home defence.

The three legs put together produce a cards-based Bet Builder which pays 16/5.

Back Hincapie to be shown a card, over 1.5 home cards & over 3.5 total cards @ 4.2

