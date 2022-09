Barracas Central v Gimnasia

Thursday 29 September, 19:30

Live on Fanatiz

Let's be honest, the Thursday after an international window isn't the most fertile ground for props punters.

Most top players can be found on a plane. Those that aren't may well be in bed recovering from jet-lag or an early-hours return to their club. There certainly aren't too many quality matches scheduled.

Still, that doesn't mean there aren't opportunities to be had and this column has been scouring the data surrounding the day's sole game in Argentina's Liga Profesional.

Let's start with corners with it being notable that both sides are above the league's average for total corners per game. Gimnasia actually sit second in that list.

Barracas are a bit further down, although their recent record is strong with make-ups across their last seven games of 12-18-11-8-14-6-12.

As you can see, they've landed the 10+ bet on five of the last seven occasions. Over the same period, Gimnasia have gone over nine four times out of seven.

Over nine corners is an 8/11 shot here.

Turning to goals, over 2.5 at 13/10 could represent a spot of value given Gimnasia have landed this in 55% of games so far and Barracas 48%.

However, preference is for another goals market - namely over 0.5 goals in the first half.

That's occurred in 18 of Barracas' 21 matches thus far - they have the third-worst defence in the division.

Gimnasia have a much stronger back-line, although they've struggled of late, winning only two of their last seven.

Add over 0.5 first-half goals to the 8/11 corners price and you get a Bet Builder which pays just shy of 6/4.

