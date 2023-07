Lewandowski scored after 7 minutes against Arsenal

Barcelona v Real Madrid

Saturday 22:00

Can you really have a 'friendly' between Barcelona and Real Madrid? Well, the Spanish giants are going to try to keep things sensible when they meet for this glitzy showpiece for their American fans in Texas.

Everything's bigger in Texas, they say, and the huge AT&T Stadium, home to the NFL's famous Dallas Cowboys, will stage this clash between two of the biggest clubs in the world.

Real have beaten AC Milan 3-2 and Man Utd 2-0 on their American tour so far, with Barca beaten 5-3 by Arsenal in Los Angeles as Xavi changed his entire team at half-time.

Barca had previously cancelled their game with Juventus due to a stomach bug going through the squad, and they certainly lacked intensity against the Gunners.

The La Liga champions need to find some energy from somewhere to live with a healthy Real side.

In the four friendly games the two teams have played between them so far this season there has been nine goals scored and one missed penalty.

You never know what teams Xavi and Carlo Ancelotti will go for, but this is no ordinary friendly, so you fancy they'll start as strong as possible and work from there.

It's a huge stadium and if full will really get those El Clasico juices flowing - and both sides are better going forward than they are defensively so at a decent price of 11/53.15 will back them both to find the net in the first 45 minutes.

OK, so it's not exactly sticking your neck out, but Robert Lewandowski is the best goalscorer on the field and scored after just seven minutes against Arsenal.

The Poland international scored 23 goals in 34 La Liga games last season for fire Barca to the title and he'll be aiming to do exactly the same again.

Lewandowski only scored once in four games against Real though last term so will want to get a goal against them here even if it is only a friendly.

Starting against the Gunners was also a sign that he wasn't too badly affected by the Barca stomach bug, so at 6/52.16 to score anytime in Dallas we'll add him in.

