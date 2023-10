Fluminense concentrating on Copa Libertadores final

Fluminense are 11 points ahead of Tuesday's hosts Bahia, but their woeful away record and upcoming Copa Libertadores final appearance means they go into the Serie A clash as big 9/25.30 outsiders.

Bahia are big 1/21.49 home favourites despite sitting down in 15th and having lost their last two games - but nobody expects Fluminense to be fully focused on this trip.

Fluminense face Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores final at the weekend and just one league win in six shows they've had their attention firmly on trying to become South American champions.

And away from home they've won just twice in 12 Serie A fixtures, so at least on paper this is a great chance for Bahia to move away from relegation trouble - especially if Fluminense make wholesale changes with that big final in mind.

Known as Biel, Gabriel Teixeira has been making an impact for Bahia over the last few games, especially when he gets in from the start.

Earlier in the season he scored two goals in three starts, and more recently he had a goal or assist in three straight games, starting the last two of those.

He should make an impact here against a sidetracked Fluminense, especially if he gets the start he'll feel he deserves.

And at 6/52.16 for a goal or assist he's our main goal threat in our Bet Builder.

Another man who may deserve a start for Bahia is Rafael Ratao, who has four goals in 13 games since joining for the second half of the season.

He's not started the last four but still managed to hit the target in two of them with one game seeing him register two shots on target.

That's one of three games in the last 12 where he's had 2+ shots on target, and at 12/53.35 for another two here he's a big price to add another.

With Fluminense's heads turned and a possible second string sent out there, there should be plenty of attacking to be done by Bahia.