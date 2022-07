Hosts to maintain momentum

Atletico Tucuman v Sarmiento

Tuesday 19 July, 23:00

Brann Bergen certainly showed up for us in Norway last night, but in-form Raufoss had a nightmare, as they lost 5-0 and managed just one shot on target. Our BTTS bet fell short.

We'll jet off to Argentina now, because in-form Atletico Tucuman are in action against Sarmiento, and I think the home side can pick up maximum points.

Atletico Tucuman have made a superb start to the campaign, and are a surprising third in the standings. The Northern Giant finished a lowly 25th in the enormous Argentinean top flight last season, but in their first eight games Atletico have racked up four draws and four wins. They have found the net in 13 of their last 15 games at this level.

Sarmiento haven't made such an impressive start, and they are really struggling on the road, claiming just one point and one goal from their four road trips. Only one of their eight matches so far have featured more than three goals.

I'm happy to use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to go for Atletico Tucuman to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 2.111/10. Atletico have already racked up five clean sheets, and have been rock-solid. None of their league games this term have featured more than three goals.