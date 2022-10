Xhaka enjoying different role

Has scored or assisted in five of 11 this season

Back 23/10 and 25/1 shots

Granit Xhaka is a player who has been mentioned in this column already this season and the Arsenal star looks worth siding with against lowly Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

If you are yet to pick up on it, Xhaka has been playing a more attacking role in the Gunners' midfield for several months now.

It began towards the back end of last season once Thomas Partey returned to full fitness - the Ghanaian playing the holding role and allowing Xhaka to get forward more often.

It has continued this term with rich rewards for both the Arsenal team and Xhaka personally.

He has three goals and three assists in 11 Premier League games, landing the score or assist bet in five of them.

As those figures suggest, Xhaka has scored and assisted once - at home to Leicester.

With the high-flying Gunners now hosting one of the strugglers, it looks worthwhile getting with Xhaka in both markets - we'll split our stake with half on each.

He's 23/10 to score or assist, while the score-and-assist Bet Builder pays just under 25/1.

Arsenal have averaged close to three goals per game at the Emirates Stadium this season, while Forest's is the third worst both in terms of goals conceded and shots conceded.

Yes, they have picked up of late but frankly it took a remarkable display from keeper Dean Henderson to earn them victory over Liverpool last weekend and I'd suggest they can't afford to keep offering up the sort of chances they did in that game - they kept a clean sheet despite Liverpool's expected-goals figure being above 2.5.

I wouldn't be surprised were Arsenal to score three or four again here and if that happens, expect Xhaka to be involved in one way or another.

Check out our Sunday Premier League tipsheet!