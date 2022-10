Gunners to break Forest resistance

Casemiro crucial again for United

More Old Trafford misery for Moyes

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest: Gunners to cut through Forest

Sunday, 14:00

Forest stunned bettors last week by beating Liverpool at the City Ground and the Tricky Trees will need to cause a bigger upset if they're to overcome an Arsenal side that have won their last seven Premier League games against promoted sides.

The Gunners stuttered last time out, drawing 1-1 at Southampton, and Forest will hope that playing on Thursday in the Europa League has sapped Mikel Arteta's men's energy.

Arsenal have won their last eight in a row at the Emirates and, while they haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 10 Premier League games there, Forest have failed to score in four of their six away days this season (L4D2).

Steve Cooper's team have kept consecutive clean sheets, in the win over Liverpool and draw at Brighton, so Arsenal's attack might not run riot. They have scored just a single goal in each of their previous two in the League. For those reasons, under 2.5 goals appeals at odds-against.

Back Arsenal and Under 2.5 goals @ 3.46

Manchester United v West Ham: The Case for a 21/1 treble

Sunday, 16:30

Casemiro's goal for Manchester United against Chelsea last Saturday had, as they say, been coming. The Brazilian is first and foremost a defensive midfielder but his penetrating passes have been a feature of his play since joining Manchester United and he has been heavily involved in their attacking play. For that reason, I'm backing him at 9/2 to score or assist against West Ham on Sunday.

Facing his old club has been no fun for Hammers' boss David Moyes as Manchester United have won their last four Premier League matches against West Ham. Mind you, West Ham have only lost once in their last seven in the league and that was at Anfield. They have won just two of their last 14 on the road though.

United's last three in the league have been goalless at half-time so we'll try Draw in the half-time result market. The hosts should kick on in the second-half and make this another miserable Old Trafford visit for Moyes.