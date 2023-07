Strong trends for low-scoring Defensa win

Fernandez has 17 goals in 29 games

Bet Builder turns away win from 11/10 to 19/2

Arsenal de Sarandi v Defensa y Justicia

Thursday 6 July, 18:00

Props opportunities are thin on the ground on Thursday but there's an angle to be found in the top flight in Argentina.

Arsenal de Sarandi sit bottom of the table as the end of the Liga Profesional season approaches and a quick look at the numbers shows exactly why.

They have both the worst attack in the division - just 15 goals in 22 games - and the joint wrost defence.

In contrast, the visitors are up in sixth place and have won all four away matches they've played against the sides currently in the bottom half of the table.

Defensa are just 11/10 for the victory here but by delving into the stats, you can find an attractive way of pushing that up.

Arsenal have conceded in 91% of their games, losing without scoring in 55%. They've lost 'to nil' in six of their last eight.

Meanwhile, all 10 of Defensa's victories so far have come without conceding.

In addition, eight of the 10 have also seen under 2.5 goals.

Overall, 73% of the visitors' matches have landed the under 2.5 goals bet, while 64% of the hosts' contests have too.

Finally, if you do fancy Defensa to back up the statistical trends here, also consider Defensa's top scorer Nicolas Fernandez in the anytime scorer market to make the Bet Builder a really chunky price.

He's bagged 17 goals in 29 games in all competitions this season, including four in his last two appearances. Fernandez is also on penalties.

His scoring efforts include netting in 10 of 22 league matches yet he's 15/8 to find the target against the league's worst defence.

Put the four legs together and all of a sudden you have a Bet Builder which pays more than 9/1.



Back Defensa to win, under 2.5 goals, both teams to score 'no' & Fernandez to score @ around 19/210.50 Bet now

