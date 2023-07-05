</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: England v Australia Third Ashes Test Tips: England weary, sloppy and possibly spent
Ed Hawkins
05 July 2023
2:30 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-third-ashes-test-tips-england-weary-sloppy-and-possibly-spent-040723-194.html", "datePublished": "2023-07-05T10:14:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-07-05T11:50:00+01:00", "articleBody": "England can't afford not to win in Leeds from Thursday and Ed Hawkins isn't wowed by their price or injury issues Third Test is a must win for England Conditions crucial in Leeds Weather forecast keeps draw low England v AustraliaThursday 6 July, 11:00TV: Live on Sky Sports England Third Test team news England, now [11.0] for an Ashes series win, will make an enforced change for this must-win clash and they could make a few more. For a start Ollie Pope is out of the series having dislocated his shoulder at Lord's. So who bats at No 3? Dan Lawrence has been called up to the squad but with Moeen Ali fit again, Harry Brook or Ben Stokes could bat there. That would allow England to bolster their bowling stock. James Anderson averages 18 at Leeds and with the chips down it would seem extraordinary if they didn't pick their greatest bowler. However, Anderson could be a spent force and with Mark Wood potentially fit again adding pace seems to be a must. There would also be room for bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes at No 8. If Anderson is to play then Ollie Robinson may miss out. Alternatively Lawrence could come into the middle order. Regardless, it seems Josh Tongue may have to wait for an extended run. Possible XI: Crawley, Duckett, Brook, Root, Stokes, Bairstow, Moeen, Woakes, Robinson, Broad, Wood Australia Third Test team news Australia, [4.60] for a 4-1 series win, are weakened significantly without Nathan Lyon, who appeared to be the one clear point of difference between the teams pre-series. Australia will be grateful they are so far ahead before losing him. Todd Murphy, an off spinner, has played only four Tests, should come in. He is a steady-eddie type who should be capable of keeping it tight. Expect England to try to hit him out of the attack. There could be rotation with the pacers. Scott Boland is in line to return with Josh Hazelwood a risk in back-to-back Tests having just come back from injury.With the bat, Marnus Labuschagne is in need of a score, Travis Head will be targeted with the short stuff from ball one but Steve Smith's first-innings efforts look ominous for the hosts. Probable XI: Warner, Khawaja, Labuschagne, Smith, Head, Carey, Green, Cummins, Starc, Boland, Murphy Third Test pitch report There have been eight Tests in eight years at Headingley, five of those have been won by the team fielding first. If there are grey skies on day one the captain winning the toss could bowl first. None of those eight have been draws. The first-innings scores in those matches read: 329-78-179-174-258-298-350-257. The 179 was by Australia in the Stokes epic in 2019. Note that there have been only two scores of 300 or more and three under 200. Conditions are king and one has to look up when considering first-innings runs bets for England and Australia respectively. It is probable that the surface holds up well. There have been, of course, high chases here of 322 (by West Indies) and 359 (by Stokes). Last week in the Championship Yorkshire's 550 in first dig played Gloucestershire's 464 in a draw. How to bet the Third Test match odds This Test could be the trickiest to call of all five because of the potential for the teams enduring vastly different conditions. If the sun is out, expect big runs. If it's overcast, bowlers are to the fore. It could be that one team gets lucky or that conditions are evenly spread. The best advice at this stage is to peruse the match-odds with cold, rational thought. The conclusion you may come to is this: shouldn't Australia be shorter odds than the Betfair Exchange's [2.32]? They are 2-0 up and despite the sharp practice at Lord's when stumping Jonny Bairstow they have been the better team. England will claim they have been unfortunate. Bizarrely, they have scored more runs off the bat than Australia and lost the same number wickets. The difference has been the extras they have conceded. That may well back up the view that these teams are evenly matched. Or one could tire of England's lack of professionalism (there's no other word for it) and recognise that with no Pope, Jack Leach, an unfit Ben Stokes and out-of-form James Anderson they are far from at their best. Put simply there's a hell of a lot against England. It would not be a surprise if Australia's World Test Championship class meant a significant beating was due. England are [2.76] and they have always been an in-play team considering the way they play. The draw is surprisingly short at [4.70] to lay and with the forecast pretty good - there's a bit of rain on days three and five - a lay of the stalemate is old faithful given those variables mentioned earlier. Back Australia @ 2.4 Bet now Third Test batters and bowler betting After Stokes' extraordinary 155 at Lord's there will be plenty of takers of Sportsbook's [13/2] that he top scores in first-innings for England. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow are [10/3] and [13/2] respectively on home territory. Robinson, seven wickets in the match last time in Leeds, is [11/4] for top bowler. For the Aussies Steve Smith will be popular on a potential road at [11/4] for top Aussie bat in first-innings. Labuschagne is [7/2] and he did manage two half-centuries in 2019 at this venue. Pat Cummins is [5/2] for top bowler and he really could do with reward his backers. It's two blanks so far. Read England legend Ian Bell on the third Test here *Don't miss Ed Hawkins' live in-play tweets for the Third Test @BetfairExchange", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/StokesTest.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/StokesTest.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/StokesTest.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Ed Hawkins", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/ed_hawkins" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/StokesTest.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/StokesTest.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/StokesTest.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/StokesTest.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Ben Stokes"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Stokes returns to the scene of the 2019 epic</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977215">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.215648180" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.215648180">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=England%20v%20Australia%20Third%20Ashes%20Test%20Tips%3A%20England%20weary%2C%20sloppy%20and%20possibly%20spent&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-ashes%2Fengland-v-australia-third-ashes-test-tips-england-weary-sloppy-and-possibly-spent-040723-194.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-ashes%2Fengland-v-australia-third-ashes-test-tips-england-weary-sloppy-and-possibly-spent-040723-194.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-ashes%2Fengland-v-australia-third-ashes-test-tips-england-weary-sloppy-and-possibly-spent-040723-194.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-ashes%2Fengland-v-australia-third-ashes-test-tips-england-weary-sloppy-and-possibly-spent-040723-194.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-ashes%2Fengland-v-australia-third-ashes-test-tips-england-weary-sloppy-and-possibly-spent-040723-194.html&text=England%20v%20Australia%20Third%20Ashes%20Test%20Tips%3A%20England%20weary%2C%20sloppy%20and%20possibly%20spent" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>England can't afford not to win in Leeds from Thursday and Ed Hawkins isn't wowed by their price or injury issues</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.215648180"><strong>Third Test is a must win</strong></a> for England</h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Conditions crucial in Leeds</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Weather forecast keeps draw low</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.215648180">England v Australia</a><br>Thursday 6 July, 11:00<br>TV: Live on Sky Sports</strong></p><h2>England Third Test team news</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.193628695">England, now <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> for an Ashes series win</a></strong>, will make an enforced change for this must-win clash and they could make a few more. For a start Ollie Pope is out of the series having dislocated his shoulder at Lord's. So who bats at No 3?</p><p>Dan Lawrence has been called up to the squad but with Moeen Ali fit again, Harry Brook or Ben Stokes could bat there. That would allow England to bolster their bowling stock.</p><p>James Anderson averages 18 at Leeds and with the chips down it would seem extraordinary if they didn't pick their greatest bowler. However, Anderson could be a spent force and with Mark Wood potentially fit again adding pace seems to be a must. There would also be room for bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes at No 8.</p><p>If Anderson is to play then Ollie Robinson may miss out. Alternatively Lawrence could come into the middle order. Regardless, it seems Josh Tongue may have to wait for an extended run.</p><p><strong>Possible XI:</strong> Crawley, Duckett, Brook, Root, Stokes, Bairstow, Moeen, Woakes, Robinson, Broad, Wood<br><br></p><h2>Australia Third Test team news</h2><p>Australia, <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.213085293"><b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">4.60</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> for a 4-1 series win</a></strong>, are weakened significantly without Nathan Lyon, who appeared to be the one clear point of difference between the teams pre-series. Australia will be grateful they are so far ahead before losing him.</p><p>Todd Murphy, an off spinner, has played only four Tests, should come in. He is a steady-eddie type who should be capable of keeping it tight. Expect England to try to hit him out of the attack.</p><p>There could be rotation with the pacers. Scott Boland is in line to return with Josh Hazelwood a risk in back-to-back Tests having just come back from injury.<br>With the bat, Marnus Labuschagne is in need of a score, Travis Head will be targeted with the short stuff from ball one but Steve Smith's first-innings efforts look ominous for the hosts.</p><p><strong>Probable XI:</strong> Warner, Khawaja, Labuschagne, Smith, Head, Carey, Green, Cummins, Starc, Boland, Murphy<br><br></p><h2>Third Test pitch report</h2><p>There have been eight Tests in eight years at Headingley, five of those have been won by the team fielding first. If there are grey skies on day one the captain winning the toss could bowl first.</p><p>None of those eight have been draws. The first-innings scores in those matches read: 329-78-179-174-258-298-350-257. The 179 was by Australia in the Stokes epic in 2019. Note that there have been only two scores of 300 or more and three under 200.</p><p>Conditions are king and<strong> </strong>one has to look up when considering<strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/test-matches/england-v-australia/32455848" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> first-innings runs bets</a></strong> for England and Australia respectively<strong>.</strong></p><p>It is probable that the surface holds up well. There have been, of course, high chases here of 322 (by West Indies) and 359 (by Stokes). Last week in the Championship Yorkshire's 550 in first dig played Gloucestershire's 464 in a draw.<br><br></p><h2>How to bet the Third Test match odds</h2><p>This Test could be the trickiest to call of all five because of the potential for the teams enduring vastly different conditions. If the sun is out, expect big runs. If it's overcast, bowlers are to the fore.</p><p>It could be that one team gets lucky or that conditions are evenly spread. The best advice at this stage is to peruse the match-odds with cold, rational thought.</p><p>The conclusion you may come to is this: <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.215648180">shouldn't Australia be shorter odds than the Betfair Exchange's <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.32</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b>?</a></strong> They are 2-0 up and<strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/ashes-series-betting-tips-cowardly-aussies-tarnish-another-epic-030723-194.html"> despite the sharp practice at Lord's</a></strong> when stumping Jonny Bairstow they have been the better team.</p><p>England will claim they have been unfortunate. Bizarrely, they have scored more runs off the bat than Australia and lost the same number wickets. The difference has been the extras they have conceded.</p><p>That may well back up the view that these teams are evenly matched. Or one could tire of England's lack of professionalism (there's no other word for it) and recognise that with no Pope, Jack Leach, an unfit Ben Stokes and out-of-form James Anderson they are far from at their best.</p><p>Put simply there's a hell of a lot against England. It would not be a surprise if Australia's World Test Championship class meant a significant beating was due.</p><p>England are <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.76</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b> and they have always been an in-play team considering the way they play. <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.215648180">The draw is surprisingly short at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">4.70</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> to lay</a></strong> and with the forecast pretty good - there's a bit of rain on days three and five - a lay of the stalemate is old faithful given those variables mentioned earlier.<br><br></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Australia @ 2.4</p> <a target="_blank" href="<p><a%20href=" https:="" www="" betfair="" com="" exchange="" plus="" cricket="" market="" lay="" the="" draw="" a="" p="" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2>Third Test batters and bowler betting</h2><p>After Stokes' extraordinary 155 at Lord's there will be plenty of takers of <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/test-matches/england-v-australia/32455848">Sportsbook's <b class="inline_odds" title="7.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.40</span></b> that he top scores in first-innings for England</a></strong>. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/test-matches/england-v-australia/32455848"><b class="inline_odds" title="4.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.33</span></b> and <b class="inline_odds" title="7.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.40</span></b></a> respectively on home territory. Robinson, seven wickets in the match last time in Leeds, is <b class="inline_odds" title="3.70"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.70</span></b> for top bowler.</p><p>For the Aussies <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/test-matches/england-v-australia/32455848">Steve Smith</a></strong> will be popular on a potential road at <b class="inline_odds" title="3.70"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.70</span></b> for top Aussie bat in first-innings.<strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/test-matches/england-v-australia/32455848"> Labuschagne is <b class="inline_odds" title="4.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.40</span></b></a></strong> and he did manage two half-centuries in 2019 at this venue. Pat Cummins is <b class="inline_odds" title="3.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.50</span></b> for top bowler and he really could do with reward his backers. It's two blanks so far.</p><hr><h3><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/ian-bell/ian-bell-exclusive-i-made-the-same-mistake-as-bairstow-and-he-will-know-he-was-at-fault-040723-205.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Read England legend Ian Bell on the third Test here</a></strong></h3><hr><p><strong>*Don't miss Ed Hawkins' live in-play tweets for the Third Test <a href="https://twitter.com/BetfairExchange">@BetfairExchange</a></strong></p></p> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.215648180"> (1pts) Back Australia <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.40</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b></a></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Ed Hawkins P-L</h2> <p>2023: +18.79<br>2022:+16.79<br>2021: +29.41pts<br>2020: +5.91pts<br>2019: +37.25pts<br>2018: +23.53pts<br>2017: +12pts<br>2016: +18.1pts<br>2015: +38pts<br>2014: +31.5pts<br>2013: +25pt<br></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">BET £5 ON TENNIS ACCAS ON WIMBLEDON GET £5 FREE BET ON TENNIS ACCAS</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>Bet £5 on tennis accas on Wimbledon, min odds of 1.5. After the qualifying bet(s) have settled, you'll get a £5 free bet. Discover the latest articles Most read stories More The Ashes 