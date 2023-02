Two dodgy defences on show in Milan

Huge game for high-fouler Sarr

Back our Bet Builder at close to 3/1

The Champions League returns on Tuesday and the last 16 is really where the competition lifts off.

With the wheat cut from the chaff, there are usually some high-quality games at this stage.

Frankly, I'm not sure Milan v Spurs will fall into that category but I do expect it to be entertaining.

Both teams have been in a funk with defensive frailties on show in recent times.

Milan's 1-0 victory over Torino on Friday was their first win in eight, a run which has seen them ship five goals at home to Sassuolo, four at Lazio and three in the Supercoppa final against city rivals Inter.

Still, they've managed to score in 13 of 15 home games this season and it's hard to see the current Spurs side keeping them out - their fans will certainly be fearing ex-Arsenal man Olivier Giroud popping up to spoil their night.

Antonio Conte's side have had defensive issues all season and with his side now shorn of Rodrigo Bentancur (long-term knee injury) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (one-game suspension), that iffy backline will be even more vulnerable.

Yet up front, Spurs have the players to trouble their hosts and add to the Italians' own defensive problems - I still don't think people have talked enough about how well Harry Kane has played this season.

Both teams to score therefore forms the base of our Bet Builder.

To complete it, I'm turning to one of those players who will fill the void in the Tottenham midfield, namely Pape Sarr.

He and Oliver Skipp look set to line-up in a stop-gap midfield which has to be a worry for the visitors.

Sarr will be making his Champions League debut and this will be the biggest game of his career. It would be no surprise if he's nervous or hyped up a bit too much.

Either way, I'm keen on him for fouls in what promises to be a physical midfield battle.

Sarr has landed the 2+ fouls bet in his two Spurs starts to date, as well as his only Senegal start this season, while he also finished last season with Metz with two such games.

Both teams to score and Sarr 2+ fouls pays close to 3/1.

Milan v Spurs: Read Jamie Pacheco's in-depth preview!