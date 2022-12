Fixture history suggests cards

Red shown in last three at Pittodrie

Four-legged 10/1 Bet Builder

Aberdeen v Rangers

Cards are usually the way forward when Aberdeen and Rangers meet and Tuesday night should be no exception.

The rivalry in this fixture dates back decades with Neil Simpson's infamous challenge on Ian Durrant in 1988 of particular significance. Look it up on YouTube. Or maybe don't. It's bad.

Any way, the atmosphere at Pittodrie will be raucous for a game which sees the side currently third in the Premiership host the one sitting directly above them in the table.

A home win would put another big dent into Rangers' fading title hopes - and the Dons' fans would just love that.

So, what are the bets?

First up I'll go for over 1.5 cards for each team.

Aberdeen have seen at least two cards in 18 of their last 20 meetings with Rangers, the two games which failed to land both being staged behind closed doors.

As for Rangers, their visits to the north east have regularly landed the over 1.5 cards bet. To put numbers on it, nine of the last 12 have delivered. Again, two of the exceptions came in games which had no fans in the stands.

I also like Alfredo Morelos to be shown a card.

It's no surprise that the Rangers firebrand has been carded a lot in this fixture given the history behind it and he's now been carded in eight of 17 appearances against Aberdeen. Three of the cards have been red.

And that brings us to our final angle - a red card in the game looks big at 16/5.

That's landed in the last three meetings at Pittodrie, and four of the last six.

Referee Willie Collum has also produced a red on all three occasions he's taken charge of this fixture in Aberdeen.

It's also worth noting he sent Morelos off against Hibernian earlier this season, a game which actually saw two Rangers players dismissed.

Put the four legs together in a Bet Builder and you get a price north of 10/1.

