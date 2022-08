Champions gambling on Casemiro sale

Celta Vigo 5.04/1 v Real Madrid 1.758/11; The Draw 4.3100/30

Saturday 20 August, 21:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Real Madrid will be looking for a more convincing victory when they travel to Celta Vigo, than they managed in the season opener.

Though the title holders claimed all three points, they had to fight back from a goal down against Almeria to win 2-1.

Since that win, the news from Real has been dominated by the likely sale of Casemiro.

Selling a 30-year old player for a big fee when there are the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni waiting in the wings, makes perfect sense, but in the short-term Madrid could be weaker for the loss of the Brazilian.

Celta Vigo were 2-0 up last weekend before Espanyol fought back and claimed a 2-2 draw. Real Madrid's odds look decent value, so let's simply back them to win at 1.758/11.

Bilbao continue to keep it tight

Athletic Bilbao 1.845/6 v Valencia 5.39/2; The Draw 3.711/4

Sunday 21 August, 16:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Ernesto Valverde is back in charge of Athletic Bilbao and looking for his first win from his third spell at the club.

In his first game since returning to Bilbao over the summer, Valverde watched his side draw 0-0 at home with Mallorca.

Only Real Madrid and Sevilla conceded less goals than Bilbao last season, but scoring them seems likely to remain an issue at the club in the coming campaign.

Valencia were also involved in a low scoring game, when they beat Girona 1-0 in their first match under Gennaro Gattuso. Under 2.5 goals looks a safe bet at 1.84/5.

Morata already back among goals at Atletico

Atletico Madrid 1.991/1 v Villarreal 4.47/2; The Draw 3.613/5

Sunday 21 August, 18:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Atletico and Villarreal meet on Sunday evening, having made flying starts to their respective seasons.

Diego Simeone's side won 3-0 at Getafe, with Alvaro Morata scoring a brace on his return to the club and with his strike parter Joao Felix creating all three goals.

Saul Niguez is also back after a loan period and lined up as a left wing-back in Simeone's 3-5-2 formation, with new signing Axel Witsel operating as the middle central defender.

Villarreal added their own new recruit this week, when Giovani Lo Celso returned after last season's successful loan.

The Yellow Submarine won 3-0 at Real Valladolid last weekend and then claimed a 4-2 victory against Hajduk Split in the Europa Conference League on Thursday. An over 2.5 goals and Morata to score double, pays out at 3.185/40.

Another frustrating match for new look Barca

Real Sociedad 3.55 v Barcelona 2.186/5; The Draw 3.7511/4

Sunday 21 August, 21:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Barcelona face a tough assignment in Sunday's final match, as they take the trip to Real Sociedad.

Xavi's new look side could only draw 0-0 at home with Rayo Vallecano last weekend. That's perhaps no surprise considering that Barca have brought in so many new recruits this summer.

With there still being plenty of speculation regarding more comings and goings, it may take time for Barcelona to find some form.

They shouldn't expect any favours from a Real Sociedad team that keep things very tight. The hosts won 1-0 at Cadiz last weekend and look likely to be tough opposition. Back under 2.5 goals to land again at 2.1411/10.