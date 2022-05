Cadiz will get the win they need

Alaves 4.67/2 v Cadiz 1.9110/11; The Draw 3.7511/4

Sunday 22 May, 19:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

Relegated Alaves host an 18th placed Cadiz side that need at least a point and possibly a victory to stay up. With 36 points on the board, Cadiz are in a battle for survival with Mallorca in 17th with 36 points and Granada in 16th with 37 points.

Alaves were relegated last weekend after they lost 3-1 a Levante and Cadiz will hope that this impacts the motivation of a side that have won their last three home games. Cadiz should be heartened by the fact that they drew 1-1 with the champions Real Madrid in their last game, in a match that they might have won, has Alvaro Negredo converted his second-half penalty. Back Cadiz to do what's necessary at 1.9110/11.

Take a chance on entertaining Granada victory

Granada 1.51/2 v Espanyol 8.07/1; The Draw 4.77/2

Sunday 22 May, 19:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

In the three-way battle against relegation, Granada have a point advantage over their rivals. Granada lost 2-0 at Betis last weekend, but had won their previous two games, beating Mallorca 6-2 and Athletic Bilbao 1-0.

It's not hard to see why they are favoured to beat an Espanyol team that only have four more points and are without a win in six games (W4 D2). Granada's odds are not particularly appealing, but with Espanyol scoring in four of those six games without a win, backing the home victory and both teams to score at 3.1511/5, looks worth the risk.

Mallorca struggling on the road

Osasuna 3.55 v Mallorca 2.285/4; The Draw 3.45

Sunday 22 May, 19:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

Of the three teams at risk of relegation, it's Mallorca that have the biggest odds to win. Though they won 2-1 at home to Rayo Vallecano last weekend, their away form is terrible, with Mallorca having gone ten games without a league victory (D1 L9).

The good news for Mallorca is that Osasuna have nothing to play for and aren't in great form, with no wins from their last five games (D3 L2). With the result in doubt, back both teams to score at 1.834/5, which has landed in four of Mallorca's last five games.

Goals will flow at Camp Nou

Barcelona 2.26/5 v Villarreal 3.211/5; The Draw 4.1

Sunday 22 May, 21:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

Later on in the evening, the attention turns to the question of who will grab La Liga's place in next season's Europa Conference League. Both Sevilla and Villarreal have tough away games, with the Yellow Submarine travelling to Barcelona.

Seventh placed Villarreal have a point advantage over Bilbao, but face a Barca side that have rediscovered some form over the past four games (W3 L1). Villarreal can't afford to be timid and with both teams to score and over 2.5 goals both being successful in four of their last five games, we have the basis of a Bet Builder. Add Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to add to his tally of eleven league goals from 16 appearances and you have a treble at 2.77/4.

Another draw for Sevilla

Sevilla 2.6413/8 v Athletic Bilbao 3.052/1; The Draw 3.3512/5

Sunday 22 May, 21:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

Athletic Bilbao have put on a late burst for Europe, winning three of their last five games (D1 L1). They need another win and they face a Sevilla side who have already confirmed their place in next season's Champions League.

Despite Sevilla's lack of motivation, it makes sense that they are favoured, as only Real Madrid have beaten them at home in La Liga this season. After four straight draws for Sevilla, back the hosts the frustrate Bilbao with another stalemate at odds of 3.3512/5.