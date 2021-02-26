La Liga Tips: Real Madrid will continue winning streak

Outsiders have recent win over Barca

Sevilla 3.39/4 v Barcelona 2.3211/8; The Draw 3.711/4

Saturday 27 February, 15:15

Fourth placed Sevilla host a Barcelona team in third on Saturday, with both teams now in with a chance of winning the La Liga title.

Not so long ago, it would have seemed that neither club had realistic ambitions beyond finishing in the top four, but Atletico Madrid's recent poor form has opened the door for the pair and second placed Real Madrid.

Sevilla could find themselves in a stronger position than Barca. Though two points off third, they have played the same amount of games as the leaders Atletico, who they trail by seven points and hold a game in hand on both Barcelona and Real. Since losing to Atletico back in January, Sevilla have won six consecutive league games, keeping clean sheets in each of the last five.

Barcelona are unbeaten in 14 La Liga games (W12 D2), but surprisingly dropped points in a home match against Cadiz last weekend, before bouncing back with a win against Elche in midweek. Considering that Sevilla beat Barcelona 2-0 in the first-leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final recently, the odds for the hosts look big and you can back them to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market at 1.748/11.

Deadly Moreno can cause more hurt for Atletico

Villarreal 3.39/4 v Atletico Madrid 2.6213/8; The Draw 3.185/40

Sunday 28 February, 20:00

Atletico Madrid badly need a win, but they shouldn't expect one against Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarine are sixth in La Liga and chasing a place in next season's Europa League, which is a competition that are currently flourishing in. On Thursday they beat Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 to go through to the last-16 with a 4-1 aggregate win.

Atletico fared less well in the Champions League in midweek, when they lost 1-0 in their home tie against Chelsea (which was actually held in Bucharest). Diego Simeone reverted to type with his tactics, playing ultra conservatively, which was perhaps a response to the amount of goals his team have been conceding. Whatever the reason, the decision backfired, as Atletico lost their home leg, leaving them with only one victory from their last five games (D2 L2).

The visitors have conceded in eight consecutive games and now face one of Spain's deadliest forwards. Gerard Moreno has scored 16 goals in 25 games this season, with five coming from his last five appearances. Back Moreno to score again at 3.814/5.

Six in a row for Real Madrid

Real Madrid 1.9520/21 v Real Sociedad 4.216/5; The Draw 3.9

Monday 1 March, 20:00

The weekend action from Spain concludes with another top six clash, as Real Madrid take on Real Sociedad.

Madrid won 1-0 in the Champions League at Atalanta on Wednesday, which was their fifth straight victory, keeping clean sheets in each of their last four. Last season's title win saw Real Madrid grinding out results, based on defensive excellence and they might need to do something similar this season.

Fifth placed Real Sociedad have won their last three La Liga games, but have struggled in recent games against teams above them. In their last three games against top four teams, they have been defeated by Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, albeit narrowly on each occasion.

With Real Madrid not always being reliable this season, it would be unwise to overcomplicate matters. Simply back them to win at 1.9520/21.