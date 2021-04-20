La Liga Tips: Don't expect super performances from Real and Barca

Madrid will temporarily go top

Cadiz 10.09/1 v Real Madrid 1.434/9; The Draw 4.94/1

Wednesday 21 April, 21:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Real Madrid can move to the top of La Liga if they beat Cadiz on Wednesday night.

The leaders Atletico are not in action until Thursday, while Real Madrid are three points behind them and have a superior head-to-head record. It's an opportunity for Real to reapply some pressure on their rivals, having dropped points at the weekend when they could only draw 0-0 at Getafe.

It's amazing just how much can change in just a few days in football. Last week we were talking about Real Madrid's success in the Champions League, after they reached the semi-finals of the competition. Now they are threatened with expulsion, having announced that they will be involved in the breakaway Super League.

If fans were able to attend matches at the moment, than Real Madrid could expect to find a hostile atmosphere against Cadiz. The minnows are in good form right now, losing only one of their last six games (W3 D2) and should make things tough for the visitors. A Real Madrid win and under 3.5 goals is 2.0521/20.

Atletico will go into weekend on top

Atletico Madrid 1.422/5 v Huesca 9.617/2; The Draw 4.94/1

Thursday 22 April, 18:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Atletico Madrid got back to winning ways at the weekend and will be looking to build upon that victory when they host Huesca.

Diego Simeone's side ran out as 5-0 winners against Eibar, having only won one of their previous five games across all competitions (D2 L2). With both Real Madrid and Barcelona in close attendance, Atletico now need another three points, ahead of a potentially tough trip to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Huesca are in need of points themselves. Currently 17th in the table, they are level on points with 18th placed Real Valladolid, who have a game in hand. Huesca lost 1-0 at Alaves in their last outing, having been unbeaten in their previous three games (W2 D1).

Barcelona beat Huesca 4-1 at home back in March. With Atletico having just scored five, backing a home win and over 2.5 goals at 2.47/5 looks like a safe bet.

Cup winners can concentrate on league

Barcelona 1.261/4 v Getafe 15.014/1; The Draw 6.86/1

Thursday 22 April, 21:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

The Copa del Rey winners Barcelona return to La Liga action for the first time since losing El Clasico.

On Saturday, Barca beat Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in the final of the Copa del Rey. Having landed their first trophy of Ronald Koeman's reign, Barca can now focus on the league and landing a domestic double.

Barcelona are now in third place, five points behind Atletico, but with a game in hand. Looking to disrupt their title challenge are Getafe, who took a valuable point from Real Madrid last weekend. Getafe are another side still fighting against the threat of relegation, with the side just four points clear of the bottom three. It's proving to be a slow process, with Getafe drawing four of their last five games (L1).

Getafe have only conceded twice in the last five games and will not be easy opponents for Barcelona. Back a home win and under 3.5 goals at 1.9520/21.

