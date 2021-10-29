To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

La Liga Tips: Case for Bilbao defence strong against Sociedad

Marcelino.
Will Marcelino's Athletic Bilbao keep Real Sociedad at bay on Sunday?

The La Liga leaders Real Sociedad face Athletic Bilbao in the Basque derby and Dan Fitch expects a low scoring match, as he previews the weekend games from Spain...

"Bilbao have the best defensive record in La Liga, conceding only six goals all season, with Sociedad having the third best defence."

Back under 2.5 goals between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao at 1.75/7

Latest new start for Barcelona

Barcelona 1.321/3 v Alaves 11.010/1; The Draw 6.05/1
Saturday 30 October, 20:00
Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Barcelona begin a new era when they host Alaves on Saturday, having sacked Ronald Koeman this week.

The 1-0 defeat at Rayo Vallecano was a bad result too far and Koeman paid for it with his job. At the time of writing it is expected that Xavi will take over as manager and he could well be in situ, in time for Saturday's game against Alaves.

Whoever takes charge, will inherit a side in ninth place in La Liga, nine points behind the leaders Real Sociedad, with a game in hand. Barca are close enough for a top four finish to still be a realistic possibility. They might have lost Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann this summer, but there is still a lot of talent in this squad and no club has a more talented array of teenagers.

Alaves come into this match in decent form having won their last two games, which has seen them rise to 16th in the table. We have to assume though that a reenergised Barcelona will claim victory and you can back them to win half-time/full-time at 1.9110/11.

Expect goals when sixth host fourth

Atletico Madrid 1.625/8 v Real Betis 6.25/1; The Draw 4.03/1
Sunday 31 October, 16:15
Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Atletico Madrid can move above Real Betis and back into a Champions League spot with a victory on Sunday.

The reigning title holders are sixth in the table after ten games (W5 D4 L1), two points behind Betis, with a game in hand. In midweek Atletico twice gave up a lead in a 2-2 draw away at Levante. It was the second successive 2-2 draw, following their stalemate with Sociedad last weekend.

Real Betis continue to make progress under Manuel Pellegrini. After a sixth placed finish last season which won them qualification for the Europa League, they are now fourth, having only lost twice in La Liga this season (P11 W6 D3 L2). Betis have shot up the table, with three straight wins after their 4-1 home win over Valencia on Wednesday.

Considering the respective form of the two teams, Atletico look too short. The draw is worth considering at 4.03/1, while both teams to score looks generous at 2.1411/10.

Basque derby will be tight

Real Sociedad 2.226/5 v Athletic Bilbao 3.953/1; The Draw 3.259/4
Sunday 31 October, 21:00
Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Sunday's La Liga action concludes with the leaders Real Sociedad hosting Athletic Bilbao in the Basque derby.

Though Sociedad are top and Bilbao are eighth, there's not as much between them as you might think. Sociedad are seven points ahead, but Bilbao have a game in hand and like their local rivals, have only lost once all season (P10 W4 D5 L1).

Bilbao come into this match on a four game unbeaten run (W2 D2), having drawn 1-1 at Espanyol in midweek. Sociedad's unbeaten record goes back much further, with the side's 2-0 win at Celta Vigo extending the run to 13 matches (W8 D5).

Last season, Sociedad beat Bilbao twice and drew once, which included victory in the Copa del Rey final. All three games saw under 2.5 goals land, which can be backed at 1.75/7. Bilbao have the best defensive record in La Liga, conceding only six goals all season, with Sociedad having the third best defence.

Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Barcelona to beat Alaves half-time/full-time at 1.9110/11
Back both Atletico Madrid and Real Betis to score at 2.1411/10
Back under 2.5 goals between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao at 1.75/7

