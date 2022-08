Villarreal can remain perfect

Sunday 28 August, 16:30

Villarreal are the early leaders of La Liga and after a perfect start to the season, now visit Getafe on Sunday afternoon.

Unai Emery's team won 3-0 at Real Valladolid on the opening day of the season, which they followed by an even more impressive win last weekend, beating Atletico Madrid 2-0. They've also won both legs of their Europa Conference League play-off tie against Hajduk Split, beating them 4-2 in the home leg and then 2-0 away on Thursday.

It's a good job that Villarreal are not struggling away from home, as they are currently playing 'home matches' at Levante's Estadi Ciutat de Valencia while their own stadium is redeveloped. This is their third straight away game in La Liga and they should be confident against a Getafe team that have been beaten 3-0 at home by Atletico and then 3-1 away at Girona. Simply back Villarreal to win at 1.9620/21.

You're the one for me Fati

Sunday 28 August, 18:30

Barca picked up their first win of the season last weekend and will now be looking to add another victory when they host Valladolid.

Xavi's team drew 0-0 against Vallecano on the opening day and looked to be heading for another draw at Real Sociedad, until second-half substitute Ansu Fati changed the game. It was 1-1 when he came on in the 64th minute, but Fati set up two goals and scored one himself to make it 4-1.

Amidst his injuries and the large numbers of signings made by the club, it's been easy to forget how talented Fati is and the impact he could make this season. Based on last week's performance he really should start against a Valladolid side with just one point this season (P2 D1 L1). Back Barca to win half-time, Barca to win full-time and over 2.5 goals at 1.875/6.

Third straight win for title holders

Sunday 28 August, 21:00

Real Madrid have made a perfect start to the season and now travel to an Espanyol side that are yet to win.

The La Liga and Champions League holders won 4-1 at Celta Vigo last weekend, which followed a 2-1 win at Almeria on the first day of the season. Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni have started both games, with Casemiro having joined Manchester United this week.

Espanyol drew at Celta Vigo in their opener and then lost 2-0 at home to Vallecano last weekend. In both games they were behind at the break and you can back Real Madrid to win half-time/full-time at 2.3411/8.

Valencia's games have been low scoring

Monday 29 August, 21:00

On Monday night two of Spain's biggest clubs meet when Valencia host Atletico Madrid.

Both clubs have started in identical fashion, winning their first La Liga game, before losing their second. Valencia started with a 1-0 win at home to Girona, only to then lose by the same scoreline at Athletic Bilbao.

Atletico won their opener 3-0 at Getafe, but then succumbed to a 2-0 home defeat by Villarreal last weekend. With a tough run of fixtures coming, Atletico really need to get back to winning ways, but it's hard to have much faith in them at this stage. With both of Valencia's games only seeing a single goal, go for 'No' in goals scored in both halves and under 2.5 goals at 1.910/11.