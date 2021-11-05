La Liga Tips: Back goals to flow in Seville derby

Barca land Xavi

Celta Vigo 3.55/2 v Barcelona 2.226/5; The Draw 3.711/4

Saturday 6 November, 15:15

Barcelona travel to Celta Vigo on Saturday, having secured Xavi as their new manager.

Xavi left the Qatari club Al Sadd on Friday. With negotiations having stretched on longer than was expected, it remains to be seen whether the legendary midfielder will take charge of the team against Celta Vigo.

Sergi Barjuan has been in temporary charge since Ronald Koeman was sacked. Barcelona drew 1-1 at home to Alaves in their first game under Barjuan, before claiming a 1-0 win away at Dynamo Kiev in midweek to keep their Champions League hopes alive. Ansu Fati scored the crucial goal, having started in a front three with Memphis Depay and Gavi.

Celta Vigo are in poor form, with the 16th placed side having only won one of their last five games (D1 L3). They do tend to keep things pretty tight though, only conceding more than one goal on three occasions, from their twelve games. Under 2.5 goals could land at 2.111/10.

Another draw for Sociedad

Osasuna 3.211/5 v Real Sociedad 2.447/5; The Draw 3.412/5

Sunday 7 November, 17:30

Both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid could be ahead of the current La Liga leaders Real Sociedad, by the time that they face Osasuna.

Sociedad have stayed on top for a while now, but the three teams immediately below them, are all within three points and hold a game in hand. Last weekend Sociedad dropped points when they drew 1-1 at home to their local rivals Athletic Bilbao, conceding an equaliser in injury time against ten-men.

In midweek they drew 1-1 at home once more, this time against Sturm Graz in the Europa League. Ultimately, Sociedad are drawing too many games to look like realistic title winners, but they have nevertheless built a lengthy unbeaten run of 15 games across all competitions (W8 D7).

The match against Osasuna could well see Sociedad drop points again. Osasuna's 2-0 loss at Sevilla last weekend, was the seventh placed side's first defeat in six games (W3 D2). Back the draw at 3.412/5, in what seems likely to be a tight game either way.

Goals flowing in Seville

Real Betis 2.982/1 v Sevilla 2.6213/8; The Draw 3.55/2

Sunday 7 November, 20:00

The Seville derby concludes the La Liga action on Sunday night, with both Betis and Sevilla competing at the top of the table.

Betis are in fifth place with 21 points after twelve games (W6 D3 L3), three points behind Sevilla in third, who have a game in hand (P11 W7 D3 L1). Sevilla could end this weekend at the top of La Liga, which adds a little bit of extra spice to this derby.

While they are flying high in La Liga, Sevilla are struggling in Europe. They lost 2-1 at home to Lille in midweek and have yet to win a game in the Champions League this season (P4 W0 D3 L1). Betis also lost in Europe this week, as they were thrashed 4-0 at Bayer Leverkusen, which followed last weekend's 3-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid.

The last four of Betis' games have seen a total of 17 goals scored, which averages at 4.25 goals-per-match. Over 2.5 goals seems value at 2.111/10.

