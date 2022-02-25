La Liga Tips: Back draw in Seville derby

Madrid are value beat Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano 5.59/2 v Real Madrid 1.75/7; The Draw 4.216/5

Saturday 26 February, 17:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Real Madrid can stretch their lead at the top of La Liga to nine points with a win at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

They hold a six point advantage over Sevilla, who do not play until Sunday. Madrid have had a full week to prepare for this fixture, since beating Alaves 3-0 at home last weekend.

It's been an erratic few weeks for Madrid, who have only won two of their last six games (D2 L2). With no midweek game before their next league match against Real Sociedad next weekend, this is an opportunity for Carlo Ancelotti's team to regroup and build some consistent form.

They should certainly win a second successive game, when they meet Rayo Vallecano, who have slid down to eleventh in La Liga, after a run of six games without a win (D1 L5). The price of 1.75/7 for a Real Madrid win looks rather generous.

Back draw in high stakes derby

Sevilla 2.35/4 v Betis 3.711/4; The Draw 3.39/4

Sunday 27 February, 15:15

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

This Seville derby has more riding on it, than just the local pride that is always at stake.

Second placed Sevilla find themselves fighting for the title and needing a win to keep the pressure on Real Madrid. Betis are third and are seeking to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

Both teams were in Europa League action in midweek. Sevilla lost 1-0 away at Dinamo Zagreb, but progressed on aggregate. Betis drew 0-0 at home to Zenit, having won the away leg 3-2.

Sevilla remain unbeaten at home in La Liga this season, but they have drawn three of the last seven (W4). Betis beat Sevilla 2-1 at home in the Copa del Rey back in January and should have enough to claim a point, with the draw priced at 3.39/4.

Barca will continue winning run

Barcelona 1.68/13 v Athletic Bilbao 6.411/2; The Draw 4.3100/30

Sunday 27 February, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

A traumatic season for Barcelona now seems to have plenty of promise, as they prepare to host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday night.

At one stage it looked like a Champions League qualification place might be beyond Barca, but they are now fourth and could move to within a point of Betis if they were to win their game in hand. Last weekend they won 4-1 away at Valencia, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helping himself to a hat-trick.

On Thursday, Barca won 4-2 at Napoli to progress in the Europa League, which is another possible route through to next season's Champions League. Aubameyang was on target again and looks like he could make a real difference to a side that have struggled to find a cutting edge since Lionel Messi left the club.

Bilbao are now up to eighth in La Liga after their 4-0 win at home to Real Sociedad last weekend. Barcelona have both scored and conceded in each of their last five games. With Bilbao seemingly finding goals easier to come by these days, back a Barca win and both teams to score at 3.613/5.