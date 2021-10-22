La Liga Tips: Back draw between Atletico Madrid and Sociedad

Low scoring game likely

Sevilla v Levante

Sunday 24 October, 13:00

Sunday 24 October, 13:00

Sevilla's early kick off on Sunday means that they could go top of La Liga - at least temporarily - if they beat Levante.

Julen Lopetegui's team are third in the table, three points behind the leaders Real Sociedad, but with a game in hand. Win by a large enough margin against Levante and they will put some pressure on their title rivals.

Not that any sort of win is guaranteed for Sevilla right now. In midweek they drew 0-0 away at Lille, which was their third successive stalemate in the Champions League. That result means that Sevilla have only won one of their last four games across all competitions (D2 L1) and the reason is pretty obvious. Sevilla are struggling to score, with only three of their eleven games this season seeing them score more than one goal.

Yet if there's any team that a side in indifferent form would want to meet right, now it's Levante. The visitors are 18th in La Liga and without a win in nine games (D5 L4). Levante have not scored in four games, so under 2.5 goals looks big at 1.9310/11.

In-form teams clash

Real Betis v Rayo Vallecano

Sunday 24 October, 17:30

Sunday 24 October, 17:30

Not far off the pace from the main title contenders are eighth placed Betis and Vallecano in sixth.

After losing their first two games of the season, Vallecano have only been defeated on one of their subsequent seven matches (W5 D1). Coming back from going behind to beat Elche last weekend, they are only four points behind Real Sociedad.

Betis are also in fine form, losing only one of their last nine games across all competitions (W6 D2). They're having to juggle their La Liga commitments with Europa League fixtures, drawing 1-1 with Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday, following their 1-0 win at Alaves last weekend.

With the form that Vallecano are in right now, Betis look a little too short here. At the same price of 1.845/6 you can back both teams to score, which looks a safer bet in a match between two teams full of confidence.

Draw in top four clash

Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad

Sunday 24 October, 20:00

Sunday 24 October, 20:00

While the world's attention will be on El Clasico this weekend, this match between the reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid and top of the table Real Sociedad, looks pretty tasty.

Fourth placed Atletico will move ahead of Sociedad with a victory, but they've been fairly erratic of late. In midweek they were unlucky in their Champions League tie with Liverpool. Having fought back from 2-0 down to level at 2-2, Antoine Griezmann was sent off after scoring both goals. It was a questionable decision and Liverpool grabbed a late winner.

In La Liga, Atletico have dropped points in three of their last six games (W3 D1 L2). Sociedad are a picture of consistency, in contrast. Since losing their opening match against Barcelona, they are unbeaten in eleven games across all competitions (W7 D4).

Given the respective form of these teams, Atletico look too short. Back the draw to land at 3.814/5.