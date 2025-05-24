Football Accumulator Tips: Back 3/1 Match Odds 90 acca on Saturday

Bhoys to lift Scottish Cup on Saturday says Andy

Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano tipped to win in La Liga

The Saturday Match Odds 90 acca can be backed at 3/1 4.00

Leg 1 - Back Celtic to beat Aberdeen @ 1/4 1.25

Celtic are on track to secure a domestic treble having already wrapped up the league title and the League Cup, winning the latter by beating Aberdeen 6-0 in the final. Jimmy Thelin's side only had two shots in that game.

This follows a trend when looking across the other four meetings between the sides this season. Celtic have won four and one has ended in a draw. Celtic have scored 19 goals across these games (3.8 per game) which is a record that emphasises the dominance they have over Aberdeen and much of the rest of the Scottish Premiership.

These sides faced off as recently as 14 May where Celtic ran out 5-1 winners, having 25 shots with 13 of these finding the target resulting in an xG of 3.61. Celtic were dominant in pretty much every metric. It's rare to have such a big gap in quality between two sides in a final and even the spectacle of the occasion won't be enough to stop Celtic's run of dominance in this fixture this season.

Leg 2 - Back San Diego to beat LA Galaxy @ 4/9 1.44

LA Galaxy sit rock bottom of the Western Conference after 14 games of the MLS season and are yet to win a game. They've lost 10 of these fixtures, conceding 33 goals in the process which is more than any other side in the division, by a nine-goal margin.

San Diego have enjoyed a much more positive start to the season, currently sitting third in the Western Conference just four points behind pace-setters Vancouver. They've been particularly strong at home, losing just one of their eight home games this campaign.

LA Galaxy have lost six of their eight away games this season, lining up with their poor record across the season as a whole. They've conceded 19 goals across these games which unsurprisingly is the worst record in the league but they also fail to carry an attacking threat, netting just six times on their travels.

Leg 3 - Back Rayo Vallecano to beat Mallorca @ 1/2 1.50

Rayo Vallecano currently sit in a Conference League spot but could end the season in the Europa League with Celta Vigo just one point ahead of them coming into the final gameweek. There is also a slight jeopardy for the home side with only goals conceded keeping their European pursuit alive with Osasuna locked on points with Inigo Perez's side.

Rayo Vallecano have the advantage of the three sides fighting for Europe on the final matchday as they are the only side to play at home. They should be able to make the most of this advantage against a Mallorca side that don't really have much to play for as they can't break into the race for Europe even with all three points here.

Mallorca have let their foot off the gas a little in recent weeks, winning just one of their last five games and losing the other four. This win was against an already relegated Real Valladolid side who have only won four games in La Liga this season.

Leg 4 - Back Real Madrid to beat Sociedad @ 2/5 1.40

Real Madrid may be ending the season empty-handed but they have still been imperious at home, winning 15 of their 18 games at the Bernabeu. No side has won more games at home in La Liga this season than Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Real Sociedad don't have anything to fight for either, they've had quite an underwhelming league campaign which is reflected in their league standing. Imanol Alguacil's side sit 11th in the table and have only won one of their last five games which came against a Girona side who have also had an underwhelming campaign this season.

These sides have met three times this season with Real Madrid running out winners on two occasions, both away from home. The other meeting was a 4-4 draw in the Copa Del Rey semi final second leg but Real Madrid's strong home form this season should be enough to see them over the line in Don Carlo's final home game in charge of Los Blancos.

Recommended Bet Back Celtic, San Diego, Rayo Vallecano, Real Madrid SBK 3/1

