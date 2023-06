4/6 1.65 Celtic favourites to win third successive title

11/10 2.08 for Rangers to take title back to Ibrox

First Old Firm match of season set for 3 September

Celtic will play the first Scottish Premiership match of Brendan Rodgers' second reign at home to Ross County on Saturday 5 August.

The Bhoys are 4/61.65 on Betfair to retain the league title in Rodgers' first season back at the club.

The Northern Irishman won two Scottish Premiership titles in his first stint in charge from 2016-19. He rejoined Celtic after four years in charge of Leicester, during which time the Foxes won the FA Cup.

Now he has a tough act to follow after Celtic won consecutive titles in Ange Postecoglou's two season in charge, including a domestic treble in 2022/23.

The odds indicate that Celtic will be the strongest force in Scottish football in 2023/24 but they will not be able to stand still.

Some fans were unhappy with Rodgers sudden departure in 2018 and, if they unexpectedly struggle early on, the Celtic faithful could turn against him quickly.

Rangers renew rivalry with Rodgers' Celtic

Across town, Michael Beale's Rangers will hope to exploit any uncertainty in the Celtic camp.

Last year's runners-up, Rangers, are 11/10 to win their first title since 2021. The Gers visit Kilmarnock on 5 August.

The two Glasgow rivals will meet for the first time in the news season at Ibrox on Sunday 3 September, with the return on Saturday 30 December.

Last season's Scottish Championship winners Dundee play their first match back in the top flight at home to Motherwell on the opening Saturday.

As for the big Edingurgh rivals, Hearts will host Hibernian in their first derby of the season on 7 October.