Bet Builder Tips: Back 11/2 Old Firm best bet

We're right at the business end of the season, and no doubt this is the single biggest game that either Celtic or Rangers will play this campaign. Just three points separate the two sides, and the title is very much on the line in this weekend's Old Firm.

Hosts Celtic currently sit top of the table, and a win at Celtic Park against their bitter rivals would all but ensure that the title ends up in their hands.

As for Rangers, a run that saw them win just one of five league games has seriously hampered their chances of winning the league. The bottom line is, they need a win to stay in this race, and that won't be easy against a Celtic side unbeaten in six.

Leg #1 - Kyogo Furuhashi 1+ Shot on Target

You'd be hard pressed to take anyone over Kyogo Furuhashi for a shot on target in the Old Firm this weekend. The Japanese international has been consistent in hitting the target this season, and I expect him to do so again with the crowd behind him.

Kyogo averages 1.28 shots on target per 90, with no other regular starter in the Celtic squad being able to match that.

Only Matt O'Riley has managed more than Kyogo's 35 shots on target this season as well, and he's played a fair few minutes more than Celtic's centre forward.

His recent form is also very strong. He's hit the target in nine of his last 10 appearances, with a total of 14 shots on target in that time, and found the target in each of his three appearances against Rangers this season.

Rangers need to go for this, they will leave gaps, and Kyogo can exploit that.

Leg #2 - Both Teams to Score

Two of the three Old Firm games this season have seen this very selection land, and with a Premiership title on the line, there's no doubt in my mind that we'll see goals aplenty on Saturday.

These two don't like each other at the best of times, and with both still fighting for the title, there's no chance the two sides will sit back.

The last two meetings between the pair finished 3-3 and 2-1, a foreshadowing of what's to come, and the goalscoring records of both sides only serve to further reinforce that this game will be full of goals.

Celtic have netted 85 times this season in their 35 games, whilst Rangers have a more than respectable 78 goals as well.

It's a struggle to see either side keeping the other at bay, and with this selection landing in seven of Rangers last eight, the form is there to suggest it'll land again.

Leg #3 - Todd Cantwell 2+ fouls

Todd Cantwell has been an absolute menace since joining Rangers at the beginning of 2023. He's always in amongst the action, and he'll definitely be getting stuck in as Rangers press aggressively from the front.

He averages 1.39 fouls per 90, and his record against Celtic since moving up North is worth a look.

Cantwell has committed 11 fouls in his five Old Firm appearances, with two or more landing in four of those games, and in two out of three this season.

He's committed two or more fouls in four of his last seven starts in the league, and given the quality of Celtic's options in the middle of the park, he could easily fall afoul of the referee here.

Reo Hatate is the standout name here. He draws 1.69 fouls per 90, and that in tandem with the 0.81 fouls drawn per 90 of key man Matt O'Riley is enough to make this a selection worth considering.

Leg #4 - Diomande 2+ fouls drawn

Much like Cantwell, Mohamed Diomande has been in the thick of it for Rangers since his January arrival from Nordsjaelland.

Fouls, fouls drawn, both are on the cards for the Ivorian youngster. And, given the magnitude of this game, the likes of Diomande are going to work hard to take control of the midfield.

He'll get stuck in no doubt, and that's evidenced by his 1.54 fouls drawn per 90 in the league.

Diomande's recent form is strong in this regard as well. He's drawn two or more fouls in four of his last six, and drew three in his only Old Firm appearance to date just last month.

Of course, the midfield is going to be fiercely contested, and Celtic have options aplenty that can bring Diomande down.

Hatate, McGregor, and O'Riley combine for 2.84 fouls per 90, and if Diomande can make a nuisance of himself, then he's likely to draw fouls, particularly with Celtic looking to hold on to top spot.

