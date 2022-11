World Cup winner Rivaldo on favourites Brazil

Expect the Samba boys to attack in Qatar

Neymar can win Golden Boot

Brazil talent counts for nothing if they don't win

England are contenders

Brazil coach Tite's decision to include nine strikers in his World Cup squad indicates that they will attack opponents in Qatar. Brazil will give everything they have in search of victories and a first world title for 20 years.

Roberto Firmino is a great player, but the options are many for Brazil up front and this time was his turn to stay out. He has already had his chance in the World Cup and his season has not been going so well at Liverpool. Tite ended up picking players in better shape at this stage of the year.

Dani Alves' experience could be important

Despite being 39-years-old and training with Barça B, Dani Alves was called up by Tite in a clear demonstration of confidence in the right-back who is going to his third World Cup.

Alves brings a lot of experience and knowledge to the World Cup, and it wouldn't shock me if he was a starter in some games, even though he doesn't have the fitness for 90 minutes.

Premier League stars key for Brazil

Almost half of the Brazilian players who will be at the World Cup play in the Premier League. That is good news because the English top flight is the best in the world.

They will arrive at the World Cup with good momentum after playing in the most intense league on the planet, so I believe that our team will arrive very well prepared to win in Qatar.

Other players are playing in the Italian, Spanish or French leagues with only three playing in the Brazilian league, and although they are all competitive leagues there is nothing more difficult than being in the English league.

Brazilian football is very strong nowadays and our players are quickly recruited to the best clubs in the world. This only reinforces my confidence in a great campaign in Qatar.

Neymar-Vini-Richarlison are like me, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho

I expect Brazil to comfortably qualify from the group stage, winning all three matches. Looking at the quality of our team, I see clear superiority over our opponents in Group G so we should win it.



The Neymar, Vinicius Jr and Richarlison partnership is crucial. In 2002, the attacking trio of me, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho was decisive. Today, Neymar, Vini Jr and Richarlison are all playing very well and could achieve something similar.

It won't be easy for any defence to stop that trio and they could be crucial for Brazil's chances.



Seeing Neymar in great form before the start of the World Cup is fantastic news for all Brazilians. Let's hope he carries that form into the national team.

He will be the attacking lynchpin. I hope he stars in what could be his last World Cup. Playing so close to the opposing goal, taking penalties and free-kicks, he can fight for the Golden Boot.

The press say this could be Brazil's strongest generation since 2002 and that their chance of winning is really great, but I'm not one for this kind of assessment before a competition, because only results will matter.

If Brazil are champions again then they will deserve that comparison, but it is still too early to draw those conclusions. I hope they're right but the players must prove it.

For me, it's between Brazil, Argentina, Spain, France, Germany and England.