Wolves v Tottenham

Saturday 11 November, 12:30

Live on TNT Sports

Wolves wounded by late controversy

Being the first team to lose to Sheffield United in the Premier League this season is painful enough, but it's even worse when the winning goal comes deep into stoppage time courtesy of a hotly-disputed penalty. Young Wolves striker Fabio Silva was desperately unlucky to have a spot-kick given against him (he was in tears after the final whistle), and Wolves' boss Gary O'Neil was infuriated by the general standard of the officiating.

That dramatic defeat at Bramall Lane ended a five-match unbeaten run in the Premier League, and Wolves are a healthy six points clear of the dropzone. Given that Julen Lopetegui walked out on the eve of the new season and that former Bournemouth boss O'Neil was parachuted in to replace him and short notice, it's been a decent effort, and the win over Manchester City was an encouraging sign.

Although Wolves are restricted financially (which is why Lopetegui walked out), they have some quality players who wouldn't look out of place at continental level.

Matheus Cunha has never been a regular scorer, but he carries the ball wonderfully, while Hee-Chan Hwang is showing the kind of form that saw him come to prominence at Salzburg. At the other end of the pitch, Max Kilman is an excellent defender, while keeper Jose Sa consistently saves shots that the data models say he shouldn't.

The absence of Pedro Neto is a shame for the hosts, as he was arguably their best player this term before his injury. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is pushing for a start after impressing as a substitute at Sheffield United.

Postecoglou's gamble almost paid off

It's pretty unusual to be reduced to nine men in a Premier League, and it's even more unusual to then try to stay in the game with a defensive line pushed up near the halfway line. That's what happened in Tottenham's bonkers 4-1 derby defeat at home to Chelsea on Monday night.

After Christian Romero and Destiny Udogie clumsily got themselves sent off in the first 55 minutes, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou refused to let his team simply sit in and be broken down, so he went on the offensive instead. Had skipper Heung-Min Son scored from a great opportunity in stoppage time at 2-1 down, it could have been hailed as a tactical masterclass. As it was, Spurs then crumbled to a heavy defeat.

That was Tottenham's first loss in the top flight under the genial Australian, and perhaps more damaging was the loss of four players ahead of this weekend. Romero (whose new era of restraint didn't last long) and Udogie are suspended, Micky van den Van pulled up like an injured Olympic sprinter, while James Maddison also limped out of Monday night's fractious contest.

Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon and Ben Davies were already out, while Pedro Porro is a doubt.

Spurs are looking to win three Premier League away games on the spin for the first time in three years, and going back further, they are unbeaten in their last seven road matches in the top flight.

Goals on the cards in lunchtime showdown

Our friends at Opta tell us that Wolves have scored at least once in their last ten Premier League matches, but they have only kept one clean sheet in their last 14. With Spurs' commitment to attacking football and the absence of their first-choice centre-back pairing, I fancy backing Over 2.5 Goals here.

Seven of Tottenham's 11 PL games have featured three goals or more, and that's true of six of Wolves' 11. BTTS has landed in Wolves' last five home games.

I'll use Over 2.5 Goals to kick off a Bet Builder, with Over 7.5 Corners and a Heung-Min Son shot on target thrown in to take us up to 2.47/5. Both teams' games in the Premier League average well above the eight we need, and Son has already scored eight times in the top flight this term. Indeed, the South Korean has managed at least one shot on target in his last eight outings in the league.

