Wolves v Man Utd: Back a score draw & 8/1 player props Bet Builder for Boxing Day

Wolves v Man Utd

Thursday 26 December, 17:30 kick-off

Live on Amazon Prime

There won't be much Christmas cheer around Old Trafford after a humbling 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth, and they make the Boxing Day trip to Molineux just after Wolves started to see some light at the end of the tunnel with a similar 3-0 victory at Leicester in new boss Vitor Pereira's first game in charge.

So Molineux will be a stadium full of hope for the new manager's first home game, and that could spell more problems for Ruben Amorim, who is learning just how tough the Red Devils job is - following derby glory over Man City with back-to-back stinkers is classic Man Utd.

Amorim may well be the right man for the job, but it may get worse before it gets better, which is saying something as Utd reach Christmas in the bottom half of the table for the first time in 35 years.

Still, United are odds-on favourites at 19/201.95 with Wolves 11/43.75 outsiders at home. Amorim has not had a draw yet and he might just take one here, which is priced up at 13/53.60

You'd expect a United response, Wolves have conceded 20 at home this season and Leicester wasted a few chances last time so I'd expect both teams to score to land at 8/151.53.

This is a tough match to call - Wolves will be confident, sure, but just how much they've actually improved in one game remains to be seen, while you never know what to expect from Utd, and with all those questions marks it often pays to back a draw.

Recommended Bet Back the score draw in Wolves v Man United @ SBK 16/5

Pick of the player props in 8/1 9.00 Bet Builder

There's some doubts over whether Wolves top scorer Matheus Cunha will be banned or not, which would be a huge blow to the hosts and leave Jorgen Strand Larsen as their main threat - and although he's been quiet of late he does his best work at home.

He's 23/103.30 to score anytime and has scored in four of eight league games at Molineux.

I'll put him in a Bet Builder though and take 4/61.67 on Larsen 1+ shot on target - which he's managed in seven of those eight at home.

Another Wolves man to have on side is Goncalo Guedes, who responded to a rare start with a goal and assist at Leicester so looks a player on the up that Pereira will stick with.

Guedes hit the target in four of seven even when starting just once so 1/12.00 on 1+ shot on target here looks a nice touch.

Bruno Fernandes remains top of United's squad for goal involvements and is 1/12.00 for a goal or assist. He had three shots on target against Bournemouth but has been hit-and-miss (like the rest of them) and at just 1/41.25 for a shot on target I'm going to give him a swerve here.

Amad Diallo has been Amorim's star man so far with two goals and four assists since he took charge - he's 6/52.20 for a goal or assist at Molineux and probably the only United player you'd back with any confidence.

But the preference is to go with Noussair Mazraoui and his penchant for giving away fouls when Man Utd go on the road. The Moroccan has given away multiple fouls in his last five away games, so that certainly makes it worth backing Mazraoui 2+ fouls at 11/53.20.