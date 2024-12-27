Opta's Premier League Bet Builder Tips: How to redeem your '12 Days of Boosts' this Festive Season

Boost your odds for bigger winnings this festive season

Offer applies to Premier League Bet Builders of 3+ selections

Read below for Opta powered Bet Builder tips to boost your Bet Builders

All the information on Betfair's 12 Days of Christmas can be found here!

Watch Alan Shearer vs Rachael Blackmore in a very special quiz here!

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to the latest tips here!







This Christmas, Betfair are giving football punters the chance to boost their Premier League Bet Builder odds across 12 days of festive action.

Christmas is a crucial period in the English top-flight, as well as being a time for gifts, so there is no better moment for Betfair to present bettors with this fantastic offer.

Havng started on Saturday 14 December, Betfair punters have been able to use a Bet Boost token, which means improved odds, on the chosen 12 days of Christmas, helpfully highlighted in the calendar below.

You can claim up to 12 boost tokens for Premier League Bet Builders across the chosen days. Each token will allow you to Boost the winnings on your Bet Builder by up to 25%.

Sunday December 29th & Monday December 30th are next up in the calendar, and we can use the wonderful Opta stats to craft some stat-heavy Bet Builders to get stuck into!

We have selected four options for you across 14:30, 15:00, 17:15 & Monday's games in the Premier League, and if you like the look of these Opta Bet Builders, add them to your betslip with one click, opt-in to claim your token and boost your odds this Boxing Day!

Minumum odds, max stakes & T&Cs apply, which you can find here!

Leicester City v Manchester City - Sunday 14:30

Man City dropped even more points on Boxing Day at home to Everton, and travel to a Leicester side who are now in the bottom three. This feels like a perfect fixture for City to get three points and refind their form, but they have - incredibly - lost seven of their last eight away games.

Jack Grealish did not start against Everton, but he did in their last away game and has won at least two fouls in nine of his last 10 Premier League away starts for Manchester City, creating at least two chances in each of the last three of those starts. He may well come back in for Savio in this one.

Boubakary Soumaré, meanwhile, has made at least two tackles in three of his last four home Premier League games for Leicester City, making 10 in that time (2.5 per game). He's also been shown yellow six times already this season.

Recommended Bet Back Soumare to commit 2 or more fouls, Grealish to be fouled 2 or more times, Grealish to score or assist & BTTS SBK 8/1

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Sunday 15:00

Spurs return to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium after another defeat at Forest on Boxing Day to leave them languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Wolves have won their first two games under Vitor Pereira and were impressive against Manchester United.

They tested Andre Onana and Frazer Forster could well be in for a busy afternoon, and he has made 3+ saves in five of his last seven home Premier League games, including in each of his previous three such matches.

Dejan Kulusevski meanwhile, has been Spurs' go-to man this season, having a shot on target in 17 of his last 20 games for club & country, and has scored in five of his last six matches.

Recommended Bet Back Spurs goalkeeper to make 3 or more saves, Kulusevski 1 or more shots on target, Joao Gomes to commit a foul in each half & Strand Larsen 1+ shot on target SBK 9/1

West Ham United v Liverpool - Sunday 17:15

Liverpool are cruising under Arne Slot and arrive at West Ham top of the league. They also have the best points per game of any away side too, with six wins and two draws from their eight matches.

West Ham though are unbeaten in four (W2 D2) and in Jarrod Bowen, always have a chance at the top of the pitch.

In fact, Bowen has been involved in 82 Premier League goals for West Ham (48 goals, 34 assists), with only Michail Antonio (101) having a hand in more for the Hammers in the competition. He's also had a shot on target in nine of his last 10 appearances.

However, Mohamed Salah has been involved in 10 goals in his last four away league games for Liverpool (7 goals, 3 assists), while he's netted 10 goals in 14 Premier League games against West Ham. Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile has created at least two chances in three of his last four away league games for Liverpool, providing three assists in his last two such games.

Recommended Bet Back Salah to score, Trent to assist & Bowen 1 or more shots on target SBK 13/2

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Monday 20:00

Can it get any worse for Ruben Amorim and Manchester United?

Probably, yes. They host Newcastle on the back of three straight defeats, two of which have been to nil and five losses in seven. They are just too easy to score against.

They have now conceded seven set-piece goals in nine games under Amorim, and have shipped the highest ratio of goals from set-pieces of any side.

Newcastle are now fifth in the Premier League, seven points ahead of Man Utd, and have won four straight matches.

Schar has had at least one shot in 11 of his 16 Premier League games this season, and the reason I say he is unique is because he quite often takes shots from outside the area, carrying the ball and doesn't really need a second invitation.

He's also 7/52.40 to have 2 or more shots, not on target, just two attempts, and he's managed that in six games this season - including last time out vs Aston Villa.

Aleksandar Isak has had 50 shots this season, 78% of which have come across his last 10 appearances in the Premier League at over 3.9 per game - that is a big jump for where he started the season at around 2.2 shots per game.

His most recent shot figures read, 4, 5, 4, 3, 2, 6, 3, 2, 3, 7.