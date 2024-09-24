Premier League Title Betting: Man City 13/10 after Rodri injury blow, Arsenal shorten to 6/4

Man City 13/10 2.30 to win fifth title in a row

Odds drifted after Rodri injury against Arsenal

Spanish midfielder could miss the rest of the season

The Betfair Sportsbook odds on Manchester City winning a fifth-successive Premier League title drifted to 13/102.30 following Rodri's injury against Arsenal on Sunday. The Spaniard, who suffered cruciate ligament damage, could miss the rest of the season.

That would be a significant blow to City for whom Rodri has been the midfield linchpin in recent seasons. Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer recently said that Rodri should win the Ballon d'Or this year for his achievements with City and Spain.

He went off 21 minutes into a frenetic top of the table clash against Arsenal which finished 2-2.

Arsenal title odds shorten to 6/4 after Rodri injury

The Gunners came within seconds of beating City and Mikel Arteta's men shortened to 6/42.50 in the title winner betting following Rodri's injury.

City are two points ahead of Arsenal with Pep Guardiola's men winning four and drawing one in their first five outings of the season. Arteta's team have won three and drawn two.

Sunday's match, however, showed that Arsenal may have mettle required to go all the way this season. Their draw at City came a week after they beat Tottenham 1-0. The Gunners' defence was resolute in both matches and title-winning teams are built on solid backlines.

Could this be Arsenal's year to win the Premier League?

City are trying to win the title for five seasons in a row. Last season, they became the first club to win four consecutive Premier League titles. There is speculation that this could be Guardiola's last season at City and, if so, he will be determined to go out as a winner.

His former-assistant Arteta, meanwhile, knows that having finished second for the last two seasons, this campaign could be his team's chance to win the title. It would be Arsenal's first for 21 years.

Outside of City and Arsenal, which is the Premier League's defining rivalry at the moment, the Betfair Sportsbook market indicates that Liverpool 5/16.00 are the side next best placed to mount a title challenge.

If City are to be champions again, Erling Haaland's goals will be crucial to them. On Sunday, he scored his 10th goal of the season, a staggering start which has already lead Betfair to open a season top goalscorer market without the Norwegian.

His goals, like Rodri's defensive nous and influence, are a vital part of City's success.

Liverpool the only other real contender

The only other team at single figure odds are Liverpool, currently second in the table in Arne Slot's first season.

Betfair customers can back the Reds at 5/16.00.

Chelsea are 22/123.00, Manchester United and Spurs 50/151.00 and Aston Villa 66/167.00.