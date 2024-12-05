Premier League Title Race: Liverpool evens and Arsenal 5/2 after Slot's men drop points

Reds evens on the Betfair Exchange after Newcastle thriller

Win over Manchester United sees Arsenal backed

City back to winning ways but 7/1 8.00 for title

Are second-placed Chelsea a huge price at 14/1 15.00

A dramatic night in the Premier League saw Liverpool drop points as their three title rivals - Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City - all won. We round up all the betting moves in what is turning into a fascinating title race in our look at a huge midweek in the top-flight...

Kelleher slip gives title rivals hope

The Reds were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw at St James' Park as Newcastle's Fabian Schar scored a late equaliser.

Liverpool's reserve keeper Caoimhin Kelleher fluffed his lines late on, choosing to let a free-kick drift over him with Schar puncing at the back post to steer in from a tight angle.

The result leaves Liverpool at evens on the Betfair Exchange to win the title, although they are odds-on at 8/111.73 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Mo Salah, who scored twice in the draw, is 17/102.70 to finish the season as the Premier League's top goalscorer. Erling Haaland is the 4/71.57 favourite even though he did not score in Manchester City's return to winning ways last night.

The champions beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 but are fourth in the table and nine points behind Liverpool. Pep Guardiola's men are 13/27.50 to win a fifth consecutive league title.

Gunners 5/2 for title after outclassing Man Utd

The title winner market on the Sportsbook makes Arsenal the second favourites at 5/23.50 after they swept aside Manchester United at the Emirates.

The Gunners had to wait until the second-half to get the breakthrough but the gulf between the teams was greater than the 2-0 scoreline indicate. If he was in any doubt beforehand, Ruben Amorim knows he has a lot of work to do before Manchester United are competing for the title.

Mikel Arteta's team have finished second for the last two seasons and, if Liverpool drop points in the title race, they can expect Arsenal to take advantage.

Against United, Arsenal were streetwise and clinical.

Is Chelsea title bid out of the question at 14/1?

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea showed again that they are a growing force as they thumped bottom club Southampton 5-1 at St Mary's.

They shared the goals around, with five different players scoring for the Blues, which will have delighted the manager. Chelsea are second in the table, level on points with Arsenal and seven behind Liverpool.

So why are Chelsea 14/115.00 to win the league? Probably because Maresca has played down their chances and punters expect their large squad to come unstuck later in the season. On the other hand, having plenty of players to choose from could help them as the games come thick and fast.

The last Premier League manager to win the title in his first season in English football was Antonio Conte with Chelsea in 2017. Could Maresca follow his countryman?

There is a long way to go and the action contines tonight. We have previews for both matches, as they complete matchday 14, so find out if our experts expect more drama.