Who will win the Premier League? Bettors say City are streets ahead

Manchester City are the clear favourites on the Exchange to win the Premier League in 2021/22. Pep Guardiola's men are 1.758/11 to win what would be a fourth title in five years.

They won the title by 12 points last season and odds indicate the gulf between them and their nearest title rivals. Liverpool 7.06/1 come next in the betting followed by Chelsea 7.26/1.

A busy summer of high-profile signings could set City even further apart. Pep Guardiola is unwilling to let his team stagnate, especially as they will try to go one better by winning the Champions League in 2021/22.

It was Chelsea who beat City in the final of Europe's most prestigious competition back in May. Thomas Tuchel's team beat City three times after the German took over but he wants to sharpen up his attack so that they can sustain a title challenge across a Premier League season.

Liverpool want to move on from a miserable title defence while Manchester United 10.09/1, who have invested heavily in the summer, will be expected to challenge this season. Last term they finished second but the distance to City in points means the Red Devils were never really in touch. This year they need to challenge or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job will be in danger once again.

Who will finish in the Premier League top four?

The top four looks sewn up, according to the Exchange market where City 1.06 1/18 , Liverpool 1.33 1/3 , Chelsea 1.31 30/100 and United 1.37 4/11 are all odds-on.

After two consecutive fifth-placed finishes Leicester [5.3] are rated the most likely to spring a surprise. But fans of Tottenham 6.25/1 and Arsenal 6.411/2 will want better performances from their teams than last year's miserable campaigns.

One of the great unknowns ahead of the new season is how Nuno Espirito Santo will fare as Spurs manager. He wasn't the club's first choice but his predecessor's tenure was so dour that there should be goodwill towards Nuno. The conclusion of the Harry Kane transfer saga, one way or another, as soon as possible should help.

Then there are the teams that enjoyed successful campaigns in 2020/21 and will aiming to kick on this year.

West Ham are 5.85/1 for a top six finish while Leeds 5.24/1 will target another season of progress under Marcelo Bielsa. Aston Villa 6.25/1 look set for life after Jack Grealish but Dean Smith has been busy bringing in attacking talent to fill the gap.

It remains to be seen what Everton 4.47/2 can do under their new manager Rafael Benitez but bettors think there's a chance they'll be in the mix for top six.

Who will be relegated from the Premier League?

It's no surprise to see the three promoted clubs - Norwich 1.981/1, Watford 2.0811/10 and Brentford 2.486/4 - at the top of the Premier League relegation market on the Exchange.

Two out of the three clubs that went down last season had come up the season before. None of the three promotees will be under any illusions, but won't Norwich and Watford be better prepared for life in the top flight, having bounced back at the first time of asking in 2020/21?

Brentford are the unknown quantity, making their Premier League debut and promising to cause a buzz with their attacking flair. In Ivan Toney they have a striker who should cause plenty of problems for defences. He's been talked up as a potential Golden Boot outsider.

But who else do bettors think will be dragged into the relegation battle?

Crystal Palace 2.66 13/8 have attracted plenty of attention in the market. Eyebrows were raised when Patrick Viera was appointed to succeed Roy Hodgson and Frenchman is likely to figure prominently in the first manager to leave betting.

Odds of 3.39/4 indicate that some punters think this could be year the Burnley bubble bursts and they are relegated to the Championship.

Newcastle 4.216/5 aren't far behind and, as long as Mike Ashley owns the club, will have their moments of peril.

Southampton 5.14/1 suffered an alarming slump in the second-half of last season and need to rediscover their mojo soon under Ralph Hasenhuttl. The sale of Danny Ings and the potential departure of James Ward-Prowse won't help their cause.

Wolves 6.611/2 are under new management in the shape of Bruno Lage. The former-Benfica boss is the kind of appointment that could work marvellously or end in tears.

It's going to be a fascinating season - hopefully the first to be played in something like normality after the upheavals of the previous two - and you can read previews of every match on Betting.Betfair.