To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Dimitar Berbatov

Football Podcast

Jack Grealish to Man City: What will transfer mean for City and Villa?

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Jack Grealish playing for Aston Villa
Grealish is set to wear the sky blue of Man City in 2021/22

Jack Grealish's move from Aston Villa could be completed today so what does this mean for Manchester City in 2021/22 and for the club Grealish is leaving? Max Liu has the latest...

Manchester City are 1.758/11 favourites to win the Premier League title again in 2021/22.

Jack Grealish is heavy odds-on to join Manchester City after it was reported that a deal between the Premier League champions and Aston Villa could be announced today.

The 25-year-old is 1/14 to make the move while the odds on him staying at Villa have drifted to 11/2.

Talks are in their final stages and, barring unexpected problems, the playmaker should move for about £100m - a record deal between English clubs.

Manchester City are 1.758/11 favourites to win the Premier League title again in 2021/22.

Signing will give champions even more of an edge

Signing Grealish, who was talismanic for Villa all season and impactful for England at Euro 2020, will strengthen their attack and should give them even more of an edge over their rivals.

Liverpool 7.06/1 and Chelsea 7.26/1 come next in the title betting but those odds reflect the gulf in class that bettors perceived between City and their rivals.

guardiola_2021_champs_lge.jpg

Pep Guardiola's team won the Premier League by 12 points from Manchester United in 2020/21 but the manager knows teams cannot afford to stand still. This summer, he has focussed on improving City's attack following the departure of Sergio Aguero.

City are 8/11 to sign Harry Kane who appears to be determined to force his transfer from Tottenham. The London club, however, are reluctant to sell and value the player at £160m. The champions are said to be willing to go to £130m but no higher.

What does Grealish's exit mean for Villa?

For a while last season, when his fitness was in doubt, there was a mantra about betting on matches involving Villa: "Wait to see if Grealish plays." He was so important to the team that he could turn the outcome of matches and his presence or absence could make Villa a bet or a team to avoid.

Villa finished an impressive 11th last season. They played 25 matches in all competitions with Grealish starting, winning 14, losing eight and drawing three. Without him starting they won only four.

They are 2.1411/10 for a top 10 finish in 2021/22. Manager Dean Smith will insist his team are concentrating on looking up the table and will not entertain talk of relegation for which Villa are 7.87/1.

No team is reliant on one player and Villa have already strengthened their attack by signing Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen for around £30m. They could also move for Tammy Abraham who looks likely to leave Chelsea before the transfer window closes.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Premier League