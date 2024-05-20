Premier League 2024/25: Man City 13/10 favourites to win fifth title in a row

13/10 2.30 for City to win fifth title in row in 2024/24

2/1 3.00 Arsenal are nearest rivals to challenge Pep's men

7/1 8.00 Liverpool in first season under Arne Slot

Manchester City are 13/102.30 favourites on the Betfair Sportsbook to win a fifth consecutive Premier League title in 2024/25 as they target more glory under Pep Guaridola.

After making history by becoming the first team to win the league four times in a row yesaterday, the City manager hinted that next season could be his last, as he spoke of trying to keep his appetite for success alive.

City play Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday and Guardiola's men are 1/61.17 to become the first team to win consecutive English domestic doubles.

Arsenal 2/1 to win Premier League 2024/25

Arsenal are 2/13.00 to go one better than this year's second place finish and win the Premier League in 2024/25. Mikel Arteta's men took the 2023/24 race to the final day and were pipped to the title by two points.

After finishing second last season, they were better again in this campaign, strengthened by the signing of Declan Rice in midfield.

The recruitment of an out-and-out striker in the summer could boost their chances of bringing the title back to north London for the first time since Arsene Wenger's 'Invincibles' in 2004.

Liverpool 7/1 for title in Slot's first season

How will Liverpool fare after the departure of Jurgen Klopp and the arrival of new manager Arne Slot in the dugout? That is one of the most intriguing questions about next season and odds of 7/18.00 to win the league in 2024/25 indicate that the Dutchman make take time to adapt.

Slot's Feyenoord team ended the Dutch season in second place in the Eerdivisie, seven points off champions PSV Eindhoven.

Following Klopp at Anfield will be a hard act to follow but the Liverpool fans will be behind Slot who may have big decisions about whether to keep some of the players, including Mo Salah, who have served the Reds so well during the Klopp nera.

Chelsea and Man Utd manager uncertainty

Uncertainty surrounds the futures of Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag at Chelsea and Manchester United respectively. Both will be subject to post-season reviews of their teams' progress in 2023/24.

Chelsea finished sixth this season, after coming 12th in 2022/23, so in that respect the Blues were much-improved under the Argentinian and he should get the chance take them forward next term.

They are 10/111.00 to win the Premier League next season and that would need to be much more consistent. With Cole Palmer in the team, however, and other youngsters maturing, Chelsea have every chance of starting next season as strongly as they finished this one.

United are 28/129.00 to end what will be by next summer a 12 year wait since their last title. Their eighth-placed finish in 2023/24 is their worst of the Premier League era and they ended with a negative goal difference for the first time since 1990.

Are 50/1 Villa the title outside bet?

Newcastle and Tottenham are both the same price at 28/129.00 while Aston Villa, who finished fourth are 50/151.00. The Villans improved again under Unai Emery and, in Ollie Watkins they have one of the division's leading performers, so if you want an outsider to back that is an appealing price.

There is still plenty of football to be played this season, with the FA Cup final, Championship play-off final and Champions League final. Read previews and get tips for them all on Betting.Betfair.