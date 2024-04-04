2024 PFA Player of the Year: Foden favourite but Rodri most backed

Man City trio lead PFA Player of Year market

Arsenal's Saka and Rice also big hits with bettors

Salah and Van Dijk most backed Reds

Phil Foden is 3/14.00 favourite to win the PFA Player of the Year award but his team-mate Rodri 10/34.33 is the most backed on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Erling Haaland, who won the award last season, is 7/18.00 but he is the most backed after Rodri.

In fact, market favourite Foden, is only the seventh most backed player.

The Manchester City stars will be vital to their team's chances of winning the Premier League for a fourth-successive season as they try to overhaul Liverpool and Arsenal in a three-way race.

Liverpool are 11/102.11 favourites to win the title, with City 15/82.88 and Arsenal 15/28.50.

It is no surprise to see players from all three clubs dominating the betting for the English game's highest individual honour.

With so much left to play for the outcome of the title race will have a huge impact on who wins the PFA Player of the Year.

Bettors like Rice at 5/1

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League last season but the addition of Declan Rice to their midfield has given their fans the belief that they can go one better this time.

The England linchpin is 5/16.00 third-favourite in the PFA Player of the Year betting and that's an appealing price for a man who is trying to help the Gunners win their first title for 20 years.

PFA Player of the Year favourite: Phil Foden

Most backed by punters: Rodri



Rice's team-mate Bukayo Saka 9/110.00 is ahead of him in the most-backed stakes and trails only Rodri and Haaland.

Salah standout bet for PFA Player of the Year?

Mohamed Salah has won the award twice (2018 and 2022) and his goals could yet bring the Premier League back to Anfield in what may be his final season in England.

That's why Salah may prove to be a standout bet at 9/110.00.

His team-mate, Virgil Van Dijk, is the shorter price at 7/18.00 but it is five years since a defender has won the award. That was, admittedly, Van Dijk.

