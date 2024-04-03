Next Man Utd Manager: Nagelsmann cut to 9/1 from 25/1

Nagelsmann in to 9/1 10.00 to be next United boss

Ten Hag under pressure from United owners

Southgate 5/2 3.50 favourite for Old Trafford job

Julian Nagelsmann shortened to 9/110.00 from 25/126.00 in the next Manchester United manager betting after a flurry of bets on the Betfair Sportsbook on the German national team boss moving to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag is under pressure at United and, with Jim Ratcliffe and his team taking charge of football operations at Old Trafford, reports linking the club with other managers will continue until the summer.

United are sixith in the Premier League - 15.014/1 outsiders on the Betfair Exchange for a top four finish - and if they fail to either qualify for the Champions League or win the FA Cup, Ten Hag could be on his way out.

Nagelsmann was sacked by Bayern Munich just over a year ago but is currently impressing as head coach of the German national team after taking over from Hansi Flick in September.

Nagelsmann's contract with Germany expires in July after Euro 2024 but a series of positive results, including recent win over France and Netherlands, have seen Nagelsmann's stock rise.

Germany, who will host the tournament, shortened to 11/26.50 third favourites to win the Euros.

He is also a contender for the Liverpool job, after Xabi Alonso ruled himself out, and the German is 15/28.50 to take charge at Anfield.

He is 10/111.00 to become Barcelona's next boss in a summer when several big clubs will have managerial vacancies.

Southgate still favourite for Man Utd job

England manager Gareth Southgate 5/23.50 and out of work Graham Potter 4/15.00 are ahead of Nagelsmann in the next United manager betting.

Southgate shot to the top of the market last month after reports that said he was admired by Ratcliffe and his team. The new owners played that down, saying the England head coach was one of several managers they thought highly of.

England are 3/14.00 favourites to win Euro 2024 and Southgate's focus is on the tournament in Germany.

United are hoping to appoint Dan Ashworth as their sporting director. He knows Southgate well from his time working at the FA but the transition from international to club management is not always smooth.

Southgate has revitalised England but that does not necessarily mean he would be able to do the same at United. Appointing him would be a gamble but then United's failure to find a manager who can get them challenging for the Premier League title again means they are looking for fresh thinking.

Nagelsmann had a bruising experience at Bayern but, at just 36, he is young enough to recover.

Based on Germany's recent performances, the signs are that he has rediscovered his self-belief and ability to get a team firing. He could be a tempting option for United if they decide to ditch Ten Hag.