Weekend ACCA Tips: Betfair tipsters' best bets in a 25/1 multi across Europe

We're going heavy on goals this weekend as we include three Over 2.5 Goals selections, a player to score in Germany and a stalemate in League One to combine for a 25/126.00 Acca...

  • Goals expected in the Premier League

  • Diaz fancied to score for rampant champions

Mark Stinchcombe

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Man United v Brighton @ 1/21.50 (Sat, 17:30)

It is now 18 of Brighton's last 23 Premier League games that have seen three or more goals (78%), which is a fantastic record for Overs backers like me, and now just ONE clean sheet in their last 20 league games! They come up against a Man Utd side that spent big on forwards in the summer and that looks to be paying dividends with five of their last six games having seen Over 2.5 goals winners.

Read Mark's Premier League Saturday tips here.

Mike Norman

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Brentford v Liverpool @ 8/151.53 (Sat, 15:00)

Similar to Mark, I like the look of Over 2.5 Goals in one of Saturday evening's live televised games. Brentford were superb against West Ham on Monday night and they've now scored in every game they've played this season bar one (a 1-0 defeat to Man City). Liverpool always have the quality to score goals and they got back to winning ways in the Champions League in midweek, scoring five in Frankfurt, and their last four Premier League games have all witnessed at least three goals.

Read Mike's Premier League Matchday 9 preview here.

Jack Critchley

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Hull v Charlton @ 1/12.00 (Sat, 15:00)

Hull continue to be entertainers in the Championship and they delivered another decent attacking display in midweek. Charlton showed their counter-attacking abilities at Ipswich on Tuesday and they should be able to find gaps in Hull's back-line. The Addicks were lucky not to concede at Portman Road, and they're unlikely to keep a clean sheet at the MKM.

Read Jack's Championship tipsheet here.

Alan Dudman

Back the Draw in Stevenage v Bradford @ 9/52.80  (Sat, 15:00)

Second plays third in League One this Saturday and Stevenage's superb home record of five wins and just a single goal conceded in Hertfordshire will be up against Bradford. 

The Bantams have drawn the most recent pair of fixtures, both 2-2 and both Yorkshire derbies against Rotherham and Barnsley. That bodes well for the newly-promoted side and the fact they can compete with two far more established third tier teams and in Barnsley's case a title contender. 

Bradford have drawn three away and Stevenage created just 0.18xg last weekend away and can see this is a potential low-scorer and backing the draw at just over 2/1 gives us a boost for the acca. 

Read Alan's League 1 & 2 tipsheet here.

Kevin Hatchard

Back Luis Diaz to Score in Gladbach v Bayern @ 1/12.00 (Sat, 17:30)

Luis Diaz  has scored in two of his last three Bayern games, and has looked razor-sharp since joining from Liverpool. He should have scored in Der Klassiker last weekend, and got into good scoring positions time and time again.

Read Kev's European tipsheet here.

