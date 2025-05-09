Weekend Acca Tips: A 14/1 both teams to score multi

14/1 15.00 BTTS Bet Builder across this weekend's fixtures

All 10 teams potent in attack but with issues at the back

Play-Off myth busted

All five contests below feature teams with a handy habit of scoring and conceding on an almost weekly basis. Here's to that continuing this weekend in the English top-flight and beyond.

Seven of Orient's concluding 10 league fixtures ended with both teams converting, with a couple of high-scoring thrillers across April to boot.

Stockport's most recent four outings all ended in similar fashion on route to securing a Play-Off spot.



If there are any misgivings about how tight and tense these contests typically are it should be noted that 12 of the last 20 League One Play-Off semi-finals ended with both teams scoring.

There is no doubting the firepower on display at Brisbane Road this weekend. What encourages is that both defences have started to show weakness of late as the pressure has built.

BTTS at Brisbane Road is priced up at 21/202.05

No other team have been involved in more BTTS games than Brighton in the top-flight this season. A staggering 71% of their league fixtures have finished with both sides on the score-sheet.

As for Wolves, though 'only' 60% of their commitments have ended likewise - a much more reasonable percentage - they have scored in each of their last six home games and currently are in excellent form. They're well fancied to penetrate a Brighton back-line that has failed to keep a clean sheet for nine games.

A thoroughly entertaining 2-2 draw played out when these sides met in October.

BTTS at Molineux is priced up at 8/151.53

It admittedly concerns that Hearts have failed to score in each of their last two outings at Tynecastle. Prior to that though the Jam Tarts found the back of the net for ten home games running.

Additionally, a 3-1 victory over Ross County last week arrested a recent slump and under interim management further improvement may be forthcoming.

Motherwell meanwhile - blessed with a potent frontline but cursed with a porous defence - have both scored and conceded in 67% of their league commitments in 2024/25.

BTTS at Tynecastle is priced up at 20/231.87

Eight of the last 12 meetings between these sides have resulted in goals being converted at both ends, the most recent one being a 2-2 draw at Pittodrie less than a month ago.



Is it a factor this being held at Ibrox? Not as much as you may think with the Gers shipping in seven goals in their last four home fixtures. Indeed, eight of Rangers' last 10 contests - home and away - have finished with both teams scoring.

In that period they have scored or conceded every 23 minutes.

BTTS at Ibrox is priced up at 6/101.60

The Hammers' last five games have all had goals fly in at either end and they are strongly fancied to trouble a United rearguard that has kept only two clean sheets in 10 at Old Trafford in the league.

Moreover, 65% of West Ham's away fixtures this term have seen both teams scoring.

As for Ruben Amorim's men, despite being mired in crisis, four goals struck in 20 minutes midweek puts them in good stead against a side they've put three past apiece in their last two encounters in Manchester.

BTTS at Old Trafford is priced up at 13/201.65

