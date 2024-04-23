Wednesday Premier League Tips: Crystal Palace v Newcastle Bet Builder pays 16/5
Dan Fitch has tips for all four of Wednesday's Premier League fixtures and he has picked out a 16/54.20 Bet Builder for Crystal Palace's match with Newcastle.
-
Liverpool's quality will tell in Merseyside derby
-
Manchester United face perfect opponents after embarrassment
-
Goals will flow at Molineux
-
Palace and Newcastle both in form
Wolves v Bournemouth (Wednesday, 19:45)
Wolves will be looking to end their poor run of form when they host Bournemouth on Wednesday night.
Since suffering a shock FA Cup loss against Coventry, Gary O'Neil's side have played five Premier League games in which they have failed to register a win (D2 L3). Bournemouth have also been struggling of late, having not won any of their last three matches (D1 L2), though they can count their recent 2-2 draw with Manchester United as a decent performance.
In all of those three games both teams have scored, while Wolves have found the net in five of their last seven games, with only Aston Villa and Arsenal denying them.
Dominic Solanke has found the net in his last two outings, let's combine him to score with both teams to score at 2/13.00.
Crystal Palace v Newcastle (Wednesday, 20:00)
Crystal Palace come into their home match against Newcastle on a real high.
After pulling off a shock 1-0 win at Anfield against Liverpool, the Eagles thrashed West Ham 5-2 at Selhurst Park over the weekend. Now comes another fancied opponent in the form of Newcastle.
Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze are now back fit and firing, there is every reason for the hosts to be confident.
That said, Newcastle are in fine form themselves, having gone four games unbeaten (W3 D1).
Back a Bet Builder of Crystal Palace double chance, both teams to score, over 2.5 goals and Eze to either score or assist, at odds of 16/54.20.
Everton v Liverpool (Wednesday, 20:00)
The main event on Wednesday is the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool.
Everton's 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday has given them a five point cushion over 18th placed Luton, with a game in hand. They can take a step closer to survival with some sort of positive result against Liverpool, while of course also derailing the title ambitions of their bitter local rivals.
Yet, though Everton will be motivated, it is Liverpool that have the extra quality. After a wobble of late, the Reds have bounced back with wins against Atalanta and Fulham. Back Liverpool to claim a decisive victory, winning half-time/full-time at 11/102.11.
Manchester United v Sheffield United (Wednesday, 20:00)
Manchester United will be looking to avoid further embarrassment when they welcome Sheffield United to Old Trafford.
The Red Devils ultimately came through their FA Cup semi-final against Coventry with a penalty shootout victory, but it was a woeful performance in a season that has been regularly punctuated with such displays. United were cruising at 3-0 up, only to lose control of the game and be lucky to get to penalties with a 3-3 draw.
It says much for Sheffield United's recent performances that it seems less likely that they will cause the hosts as much problems, as opposition from the Championship were able to. Back a Manchester United win and under 4.5 goals at 5/61.84.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.