Arsenal 3.185/40 v Man City 2.486/4, the Draw 3.613/5

19:30

Live on Amazon Prime

Ben Steele says: "Arsenal's last two league games have seen them beaten by Everton and then draw with Brentford, struggling against a direct approach in attack and a well organised defence that sat deep.

"Manchester City are the exact opposite of that style, playing with a high line and keen to keep possession. However, in the form of Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne City seem to have the perfect men to make the most of Arsenal's recent struggles at set-pieces.

"The last three league goals Arsenal have conceded have come from set-pieces and Mahrez or De Bruyne are City's dead ball specialists. The Algerian, who set up City's opener at the weekend, is 3/1 to create a goal again, while the Belgian is 7/4."

Arsenal v Man City: Bet Builders up to 22/1

Paul Higham says: "With so much attacking talent on show and two managers who want to use it, why not let it all hang out?

"These games can be tight, tense affairs, but an early goal could change all that and see Pep and Arteta throw the kitchen sink at each other with the league's two top scorers letting fly.

"So that means goals for both, at least three in the match, with Erling Haaland shaking off injury to score yet again for City and Bukayo Saka proving to be Arsenal's main danger again.

"Throw in the inevitable Kevin De Bruyne assist and you have a bumper Bet Builder for a bumper game full of entertainment."

Dortmund v Chelsea: Blues to bank draw

Dortmund 2.546/4 v Chelsea 3.185/40, the Draw 3.45

20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Dave Tindall says: "Chelsea have a fairly modest record in Germany. Last 11 ties there: three wins, five defeats and three losses.

"Widening the picture, Dortmund are strong at home in Europe, racking up 10 wins and seven draws in their last 21 Champions League games in front of the "Yellow Wall" at the Westfalenstadion.

"As for direct head-to-head form, we don't have any. This is the first time the two have ever met in European competition.

"I think Chelsea are the bet to reach the quarter-finals - they're 1.69 to qualify - but will do so by coming on strong in the second leg when their star signings are more integrated."

Sheff Utd v Middlesbrough: Blades to burst Boro bubble

Sheff Utd 2.1211/10 v Middlesbrough 3.953/1, the Draw 3.55/2

20:00

Live on Sky Sports App

NTT20 say: "Despite Middlesbrough's rampant form, there is some evidence in the underlying numbers to suggest that their form might be hard to maintain unless defensive performances improve.

"Despite conceding just one goal in their last five league games, according to Infogol this has come from 5.8xG. The trend is worsening game by game too, with the xG against figure rising with each passing game ending with Cardiff's figure of 1.89.

"Sheffield United have scored the second most goals in the Championship so far and, given Boro's inability to prevent opposition teams creating shooting opportunities, it would be a surprise to see Ndiaye, Mcburnie and Sharp so profligate in front of goal."

Preston v Luton: Hatters away form to continue

Preston 3.185/40 v Luton 2.747/4, the Draw 3.1511/5

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Jack Critchley says: "PNE have conceded far too many goals in recent weeks and with their defence having been breached on six occasions across their last two home matches, they will need to significantly tighten up on Tuesday.

"Luton picked up a 1-1 draw with Coventry at the weekend, and although Rob Edwards' side were far from vintage at the CBS, they will be pleased to have maintained their unbeaten record on the road. The Hatters have lost just one of their last seven matches overall and they will fancy their chances of coming away from Deepdale with something to show for their efforts."