McInally told The Group Chat: "For me, there's always been two men destined to become manager of Celtic, one was the late Tommy Burns who was magnificent, and the other one is David Moyes.
"He's got a rather big game coming up, and I just wonder if they can win and say 'thanks it's been a blast everybody,' I think that would be quite significant."
Moyes was heavily backed into [7/10] for the Celtic role yesterday afternoon as Betfair were taking bets on him to join Celtic on average every 20 seconds.
However, by the end of the evening, he had drifted all the way out to his current price of 6/16.80, with Brendan Rodgers now the 7/42.70 favourite.
He has not quite reached his price of 5/42.24 which he was on Monday morning to return to Celtic, so the market is not fully sure which way this one is heading.
