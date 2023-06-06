</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Watch Betfair's The Group Chat Podcast: "David Moyes is destined to manage at Celtic Park" Max Liu
06 June 2023
3:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/watch-betfairs-new-football-podcast-the-group-chat-david-moyes-is-destined-to-manage-at-celtic-park-060623-204.html", "datePublished": "2023-06-06T10:11:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-06-06T11:00:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Watch the first episode of Betfair's new football podcast The Group Chat as host Will Perry talks to Alan McInally and Betfair's Sam Rosbottom about the next Celtic manager, Saturday's Champions League final and more... Champions League final won't be easy for City Moyes is right man for Celtic Latest transfer odds for Harry Kane and more David Moyes is destined to manage Celtic, according to ex-Bhoys star Alan McInally who was speaking on Betfair's new football podcast the Group Chat. The Scottish champions are looking for a replacement for Ange Postecoglou, whose appointment by Tottenham was confirmed. McInally knows Celtic and Postecoglou and told the podcast that Spurs fans having nothing to worry about with the Australian who was brilliant in his two seasons in Scotland. McInally reckons Moyes, whose West Ham side play Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final tomorrow, is the ideal man to take over at Celtic. McInally told The Group Chat: "For me, there's always been two men destined to become manager of Celtic, one was the late Tommy Burns who was magnificent, and the other one is David Moyes. "He's got a rather big game coming up, and I just wonder if they can win and say 'thanks it's been a blast everybody,' I think that would be quite significant." Moyes was heavily backed into [7/10] for the Celtic role yesterday afternoon as Betfair were taking bets on him to join Celtic on average every 20 seconds. However, by the end of the evening, he had drifted all the way out to his current price of [6/1], with Brendan Rodgers now the [7/4] favourite. He has not quite reached his price of [5/4] which he was on Monday morning to return to Celtic, so the market is not fully sure which way this one is heading. Get ready for 50 minutes of fast-paced football chat with all the latest odds on the biggest stories. Harry Kane's future, Lionel Messi's summer move and much more are up for discussion. The team also look back on their season predictions and recommend a Bet Builder for Saturday's Man City v Inter Milan Champions League final, so watch Betfair's brand new football podcast now.", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/89a4c1635e03bf3bcb33a2c7f9eb76a6e705322d.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/89a4c1635e03bf3bcb33a2c7f9eb76a6e705322d.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/89a4c1635e03bf3bcb33a2c7f9eb76a6e705322d.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Max Liu", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max_liu" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img David Moyes is 15/2 to be Celtic's next manager transfer odds for Harry Kane and more</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>David Moyes is destined to manage Celtic, according to ex-Bhoys star Alan McInally who was speaking on Betfair's new football podcast the Group Chat.</p><p>The Scottish champions are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-permanent-celtic-manager/924.364149263"><strong>looking for a replacement for Ange Postecoglou</strong></a>, whose appointment by Tottenham was confirmed.</p><p>McInally knows Celtic and Postecoglou and told the podcast that Spurs fans having nothing to worry about with the Australian who was brilliant in his two seasons in Scotland.</p><p>McInally reckons Moyes, whose West Ham side play Fiorentina in the <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/fiorentina-v-west-ham-tips-europa-conference-league-final-best-bets-back-hammers-to-clinch-glory-060623-140.html">Europa Conference League final tomorrow</a>, is the ideal man to take over at Celtic.</p><p> <iframe width="642" height="361" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_lhZVNbANU0" title="Champions League Final, Messi & Perfect Pre-season Predictions | The Group Chat | Episode 1" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

McInally told The Group Chat: "For me, there's always been two men destined to become manager of Celtic, one was the late Tommy Burns who was magnificent, and the other one is David Moyes.

"He's got a rather big game coming up, and I just wonder if they can win and say 'thanks it's been a blast everybody,' I think that would be quite significant."

Moyes was heavily backed into [7/10] for the Celtic role yesterday afternoon as Betfair were taking bets on him to join Celtic on average every 20 seconds.

However, by the end of the evening, he had drifted all the way out to his current price of 6/16.80, with Brendan Rodgers now the 7/42.70 favourite.

He has not quite reached his price of 5/42.24 which he was on Monday morning to return to Celtic, so the market is not fully sure which way this one is heading.

Get ready for 50 minutes of fast-paced football chat with all the latest odds on the biggest stories. Harry Kane's future, Lionel Messi's summer move and much more are up for discussion.

The team also look back on their season predictions and recommend a Bet Builder for Saturday's Man City v Inter Milan Champions League final, so watch Betfair's brand new football podcast now.

